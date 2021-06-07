Here’s the Answer on Whether Harry & Meghan’s Daughter Lili Will Be a U.S. or U.K. Citizen

Since her birth, Lilibet’s citizenship has been up for debate. Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter be U.S. or U.K. citizen? Will she be American like her mom or British like her dad? Well, now we know our answer.

Sources told Us Weekly on Monday, June 7, that Lilibet—whose full name is Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor—will be a dual citizen of both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2-year-old son Archie Harrison—Lilibet’s older brother—also has dual citizenship. Unlike Lilibet, who was born in the States, Archie was born in England but lives in America after Meghan and Harry left the British royal family at the end of 2019 and moved across the pond to North America. (The Sussexes currently live in Montecito, a neighborhood in Santa Barbara, California.)

As for Lilibet and Archie’s parents, Harry is still a British citizen. Meghan, for her part, is an American citizen and does not have dual citizenship unlike her kids. According to Us Weekly, Meghan failed to spend the required three years abroad to receive her U.K. passport.

In a statement on Sunday, June 6, Harry and Meghan confirmed that they had welcomed their second child. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” the statement read. “Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz.”

Harry and Meghan went on to explain that Lilibet’s name was inspired by both the Queen and Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. “Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the statement continued. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales. This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

For more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s time in the British royal family, read Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s New York Times bestseller, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. The book tells all on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship, from how they met to their wedding to the birth of their son, Archie. Finding Freedom also dives into the “true story” of why Harry and Meghan left the royals at the end of 2019 and moved to the United States amid their secret drama with their family. Consisting of interviews and accounts with Harry and Meghan’s closest confidants, Finding Freedom is a must-read for any royal follower.

