Prince William Apparently Told Harry & Meghan They Can’t Have Lilibet’s Christening at Windsor

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter was born, there have been many questions about Lilibet’s christening, such as: When will it be? And: Where will it be held?

Lilibet—whose full name is Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor—was born on June 4, 2021. She is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s second child after the birth of their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said at the time of Lilibet’s birth. “Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz.”

The couple also confirmed that Lilibet is named after Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II (whose childhood nickname is “Lilibet”), and his late mother, Princess Diana. “Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the statement continued. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales. This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

Lilibet’s nickname, Lili, is also a nod to Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, who used to call her daughter, “Flower,” when she was younger, according to a past post on Meghan’s blog, The Tig. In a statement at the time, Harry and Meghan expressed how “blessed” they were for the birth of their daughter. “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family,” they said.

But back to Lilibet’s christening. When will Lilibet’s christening be? Who will be there? And will she be christened at Windsor like her older brother, Archie? Read on ahead for what we know about Lilibet’s christening amid Harry and Meghan’s continued drama with the British royal family.

Where is Lilibet’s christening?

Lilibet’s older brother, Archie, was christened at a private chapel at Windsor Castle in July 2019. However, it looks like Lilibet’s christening won’t be at the same location. NBC royals correspondent Neil Sean reported in October 2021 that Harry and Meghan wanted Lilibet’s christening to be at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor (the same venue for their 2018 wedding), so the Queen could attend the ceremony.”One of the bigger problems that Meghan really encountered of later is that she wanted her daughter, Lilibet Diana, to be christened in the place she was married alongside her husband Prince Harry. And then the christening of her firstborn, Archie,” Sean said via Express. “But that came to a grinding halt. Both Harry and Meghan were very keen to make that return and make sure that christening happened, particularly in front of Her Majesty The Queen.”

According to Sean, Harry and Meghan’s request was denied by Harry’s older brother, Prince William, who told them that Lilibet’s christening at Windsor wasn’t “going to work.” “But moving forward there was one person who basically decided there wasn’t an appetite for this and the person that seemingly is, so far, not willing to kiss and make up with his younger brother,” Sean said. “According to a very good source, Prince William was the one who basically said ‘no, we don’t think this is going to work,’ it wasn’t a particularly good idea.”

A source told The Daily Mail in July 2021 that Harry wanted Lilibet to be christened at the same location as Archie. “Harry told several people that they want to have Lili christened in Windsor, just like her brother,” the source said. “They are happy to wait until circumstances allow.”

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express in August 2021 that Harry and Meghan could also have Lilibet’s christening in California “the controversy that surrounded Archie’s christening.” Harry and Meghan currently live in Montecito, a neighborhood in Santa Barbara. “Harry and Meghan’s relations with the British press went badly downhill when Archie was christened in private and the names of the godparents were not released.” Fitzwilliams continued.

When is Lilibet’s christening?

The date for Lilibet’s christening hasn’t been confirmed yet. Archie was christened when he was two months old. Given that Lilibet was born in June, she’s already a few months older than when Archie was christened. As for Prince William’s kids with Kate Middleton—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—all of Lilibet’s cousins were also christened when they were between two and three months old.

