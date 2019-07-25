Lili Reinhart Just Liked A Somewhat Shady Post Of Cole Sprouse & Oop!

The breakup heard around the world. Rumors of a breakup between Sprousehart have spread like wildfire. And now fans are kinda freaking out because Lili Reinhart trolled Cole Sprouse with Twitter video shade. The video is sort of iconic because it captures Reinhart completely snubbing the former Disney Channel star. We feel bad for Sprouse in it, but also Reinhart is so badass for likint it.

The couple seemed to be on good terms during their panel for Riverdale in San Diego this past weekend. However, reports have been circling that their breakup was “very messy,” and this latest video (and like from Reinhart) seem to confirm those rumors.

Fans went deep into the beautiful blonde’s Twitter activity and apparently, she liked this video of a supremely awkward moment between her and Sprouse. He attempts to hand her a microphone during an interview with the cast. But Reinhart simply stares him down with those large Betty Cooper eyes, denying his attempt to include her in the conversation. AJ Kapa manages to look entirely uncomfortable about the whole interaction.

Up until today, neither Sprouse nor Reinhart had made any sort of comment on the whole breakup matter. News of their reported split broke on July 22 and this tweet of the video was shared on July 24. So it’s not out of the realm of possibility that she was less than pleased with Sprouse, especially if they were on the rocks or completely broken up.

Now—to make matters more confusing…both Reinhart and Sprouse have shared the same photograph on Instagram with similar captions. The two Riverdale stars are seemingly mocking the press and the people who have been discussing their breakup rumors.

Reinhart captioned her photo, “BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know shit,” while Sprouse opted for, “UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of ‘reliable sources’ to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult.”

Now, these captions neither confirm nor deny the rumors. So we’re still not sure if this means that real-life Bughead is back together? Or never actually broke up? Regardless, we’re sure they’ll be some more info coming soon. Stay tuned.