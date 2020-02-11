Lili Reinhart’s Perspective on Her Sexual Assault Changed in an Important Way After 2 Years

Sometimes the best form of self-love you can practice is the simple act of being patient with yourself. It took two years following Lili Reinhart’s sexual assault for the actress to really parse through that experience—and now, she’s sharing her new perspective.

When she’s not the subject of silly breakup rumors or stunning us all on Riverdale, Lili is often using her platform to encourage other young women. She’s an avid supporter of therapy—she even told StyleCaster this month, “I’ve never had a therapy session that I’ve regretted.” And now we’re seeing why: The 23-year-old actress has a newfound understanding of herself following her sexual assault, which she detailed in a Tumblr post published in 2017.

She recalled at the time how a “man in a position of power over me used that said power to try and take advantage of me.” But now, in a new interview with Allure, Lili realizes that it was more than a physical assault that occurred that day.

“I think I shared my story…before I had really understood it,” she told the magazine. “I kept thinking of it as something physical, but it was more so a psychological abuse…that spanned a couple of months. I went along with it and was trying to get his approval because we were working together…. I wanted my work environment to be easy.”

But these days, Lili is trying her best not to cave to those psychological pressures. For our self-love issue, the actress explained her strategies for taking care of herself—especially in stressful situations.

“It’s OK to say that you’re not OK,” she told Nikki Brown for StyleCaster. “There’s a lot of growth that can come from having those moments. I think that takes a lot of strength. Sometimes you have to hit rock bottom in order to realize that you need to love yourself because it’s a very easy thing to forget.”

Here’s to not forgetting, and to finding new ways to process even the harshest of situations.