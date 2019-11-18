Lili Reinhart’s Tweet About OCD Is The Comeback We Needed

If there’s one thing this Riverdale star knows how to do, it’s putting people in their place. Lili Reinhart clapped back at haters on Twitter who were dragging her for a comment she made on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The 23-year-old actress made an appearance on Fallons’ show to talk all things Riverdale, “Hustlers” and more. While chatting with the talk show host, Reinhart made a comment about having OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder). The actress has always been very open and honest when it comes to discussions about mental health and body image. She doesn’t shy away from any topic, especially when it’s one that shouldn’t have a stigma. Her latest comment, however, doesn’t seem to have been taken the right way. In fact, that star was getting a lot of hate from people who thought it was flippant, and took offense to what she said.

Fallon was joking around with Reinhart while discussing her character in “Hustlers.” Reinhart plays a stripper, similar to Jlo & Constance Wu, except her character gets super nervous. In fact, she throws up anytime something happens that makes her uncomfortable or upset or nervous. The scenes in the film were honestly hilarious, as intended, and so was Fallon’s questioning of how Reinhart managed pretending to throw up. (He revealed what his stripper name would be FYI—”Cinnamon.”) Reinhart explained that the props department would mix animal crackers and Sprite to concoct the fake vomit. (Ew).

“I thought I was gonna have a problem here because I have this really OCD thing with floaters in water and drinks. Like if my drink has a little floater in it, I’m like [fake heaves],” Lili explained. “So like, having basically a cup full of something that looked like floaters was my worst nightmare but it was fine.”

After what seemed like a lighthearted interview, Reinhart was hit with some backlash. This prompted her tweet, in which she pushed back, telling people to leave her alone because she actually knows what she’s talking about.

“I just want to put out there re: my Fallon interview— I actually do suffer from OCD, it wasn’t just a little quip I made on a talk show,” she wrote. “I’ve had OCD since I was in elementary school. So, yes. I do have the right to talk about it. Thanks.”

Fans have quickly supported the actress, agreeing with her sentiment. One fan wrote, “amen sister. honestly, everytime someone jokes about it to be quirky i have to resist the urge to say something bc idk if i’d be able to be nice about it,,i get s o angry when people claim to have it just bc they want something extra clean.” Another wrote, “why are people so quick to assume no celebrity ever can have any form mental illness.” While a third person (among hundreds of others) added, “all the negative comments are childish, when they have absolutely no idea or control over the situation. so happy you’re openly speaking out about this, because there aren’t many people who do so. you’re a whole role model, l love you.”