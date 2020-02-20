Lili Reinhart Says She Was Visited By Luke Perry’s Spirit in a Dream: ‘I Hugged Him So Hard’

He’s still with her. Lili Reinhart was visited by Luke Perry in a dream, and the moment sounds so emotional. The Riverdale actress, 23, took to her Instagram Storie on Wednesday, February 19, to reveal that she was visited the late Beverly Hills: 90210 star in a dream, where they hugged and cried.

“I had a dream last night that I saw Luke…and I hugged him so hard and cried into his shoulder, telling him how much we all miss him,” she wrote. “Looking back on it this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know he’s smiling brightly on the other side.”

Perry died in March 2019 after suffering a stroke. He was 52. Following his passing, the actor’s Riverdale costars took to their social media to pay tribute to their cast mate. “I’m finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us,” Reinhart tweeted at the time. “I’m thinking of his family. His children. I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss.”

KJ Apa, who plays Perry’s son, Archie Andrews, on Riverdale, wrote on his Instagram, “Rest in love bro.”

For StyleCaster’s Self-Love issue in February, Reinhart explained how much therapy changed her life and taught her about her own mental health. “I feel like I put the pieces together when I’m just talking about them out loud,” she told StyleCaster. “I’m able to get all my feelings and all my words out in front of me. It’s easy to solve your problems or feel less stressed out when you are able to visualize. I’ve learned that I put a lot of pressure on myself and don’t often prioritize my own feelings or my own mental health.”

She continued, “I guess I carry a lot more stress than I like to admit. And so therapy is always a nice reminder of me. Even if it’s for an hour a day, just to kind of focus my attention on myself, then that’s OK to do. It’s not selfish. It’s necessary.