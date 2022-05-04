Lili Reinhart Seemingly Calls Kim Kardashian ‘So F—ked’ Up For ‘Starving’ Herself For Her Met Gala Dress

Airing out frustration. Lili Reinhart’s Kim Kardashian comments following the reality star’s Met Gala appearance are sparking a frenzy on social media. The Riverdale actress took to Instagram to share her thoughts about body image and the Met Museum’s Costume Institute’s annual fundraiser.

“To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are… because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month…all to fit in a f–king dress?” Lili wrote on her Instagram Story on May 3. “So wrong. So f—ked on 100s of levels.”

“To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting,” the actress continued. “Please stop supporting these stupid harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies,” she wrote. “I am not generally an angry person but I swear to god, the toxicity of this industry sometimes really gets to me.”

These Instagram stories come after Kim Kardashian commented on how she got her body ready to wear the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress. “It was this or nothing,” Kim told Vogue in an exclusive interview. “I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.” The Skims founder said that she lost 16 pounds in preparation to fit into the historically significant dress, and then said that she would eat doughnuts and pizza right after the Met Gala.

Lili has been outspoken about the industry’s influence on body image. In 2017, the CW actress wrote another rant in response to a site comparing her body to a “model’s body.” “I do not have that model’s body. I’m fully aware of this,” Reinhart wrote. “I don’t have a thigh gap.. a 24 inch waist.. toned arms or abs. I am not her. And how dare anyone assume that I should look like her.” She also told her fans on Twitter on March 2022, “Reminder to myself, and to all— you don’t need a flat or perfectly toned stomach to wear a crop top. These “summer body” trends are toxic. Your body is ready for summer no matter what it looks like. Don’t let it stop you from enjoying anything 🥲🙏🏻”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.