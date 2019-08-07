Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse Are Still Out Here Commenting On Their Rumored Breakup—Oop

Sprousehart have played quite coy about the status of their relationship since news broke the couple might have split. But Lili Reinhart joked about the Cole Sprouse breakup rumors once again. Still, though, she remains tight-lipped on the truth of their status. Reinhart previously took to Instagram trolling the media sites saying, “a reliable source has confirmed that none of you know s**t.” All in good fun, of course. Her latest Instagram activity was a comment on an older IGTV video of Sprouse that Variety had shared. On August 6, Reinhart commented, “Sources say he’s single now- is he available?”Lol. Good one.

Of course, Reinhart, Sprouse and probably their closest family and friends are the only ones who truly know the answer to that. Sources say the couple is, in fact, broken up. But it appears that the two co-stars and potentially former loves are still friends. In fact, they’re on such great terms—no matter what the status of their relationship—that Reinhart penned a delightful poem for Sprouse on his 27th birthday. She wrote:

“I tried to find a poem

that I could send to you.

Because my words were failing me.

But I searched and found nothing that did you justice.

All of these love poems can’t get it right.

No one else’s words could ever fit.

They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you. -sappy nighttime birthday poem for @colesprouse”

Aw! Well done, Lili.

Meanwhile, Cole also responded to the rumors–kind of. Though he said he was “incredibly annoyed” but the rumors–he’s also above it. He said, “No, I don’t care. That’s the nature of our industry.” He told Entertainment Tonight, “I think you have to poke fun of it a little bit. It’s kind of something you sign up for, but as long as you can keep it light and fun, it’s all good.

As far as whether or not Sprouse is single…well, we’re gonna assume yes until told otherwise.