Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse Are ‘Still Together’ Despite Those Lily-Rose Depp Dating Rumors

We live for awards season drama, but despite speculation, there’s actually not much going in this situation. Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are still together after Lily-Rose Depp left a Golden Globes after-party on Cole’s arm. While that might look a little suspicious, it turns out that there’s nothing going on between Cole, 27, and Lily-Rose, 20, because—gasp—guys and gals can actually just be pals sometimes! And according to sources with E! News, that’s exactly the case here.

Rumors about the alleged affair started spreading following this weekend’s Golden Globes, when the friends were spotted outside of the Sunset Tower in West Hollywood following an after-party. While Lili, 23, was nowhere in sight, Cole and Lily-Rose weren’t up to any funny business; after all, sources say they were accompanied by a group of friends as they all waited for a ride home. All of this hubbub for nothing—Lili and Cole are definitely “still together,” says E! News’ source.

This isn’t the first time that Cole and Lili’s relationship status has been questioned, however, it is the first time that these rumors involved a third-party. Yet even throughout this whole Lily-Rose Depp business, we’re pretty sure the Riverdale co-stars knew just how to field speculation. When media outlets began spreading misinformation about their apparent “breakup” last summer, Cole and Lily-Rose reacted in the best way: They commented on the rumors by totally trolling us all, posting an Instagram that referenced the rumors. In a caption for one of these posts, Lili wrote, “BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know sh*t.”

Meanwhile, it is clear that fans and outlets continue to not know their “sh*it,” since Lily-Rose Depp was most recently linked to someone other than Cole in the first place: Timothée Chalamet. And turns out, Timothée—who Lily-Rose has been dating since 2018—was also as also spotted alongside the young actress that the Golden Globes after-party in question. Awareness is not that hard, folks!