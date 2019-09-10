Lili Reinhart’s Update On Her Relationship With Cole Sprouse Might Surprise You

Riverdale hasn’t even premiered yet, but we’ve already gotten an update on the drama. Way back in July during San Diego Comic-Con, it looked like Sprousehart was officially done. Then it looked like their alleged split was a confusing publicity stunt. Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse’s relationship status clue finally gives us some insight into where this duo stands right now.

So if you recall–shortly after the news began spreading that Lili and Cole had parted ways–they gave a joint interview with W Magazine–basically trolling everyone and telling us we didn’t know shit about their relationship–fair. Since then–Lili has written Cole a poem on Instagram to celebrate his birthday while the rest of us have just looked awkwardly on in confusion.

However, while attending to Toronto International Film Festival to promote her new film Hustlers–Lili got candid about where she and Cole actually stand with one another, In the interview with Coveteur –Lili was asked about her Halloween plans (Riverdale is straight up having a Halloween episode this season btw) and she included Cole. She said,

I am [good at special-effects makeup]! Oh my god, I haven’t done that in a really long time, actually. I kind of went from special-effects makeup to face painting. So I’ve done a lot in the past. Now I don’t really have the time, which sounds so stupid, but I really don’t. It takes a lot of time to do those things. I think I’m leaning in toward a character for Halloween. I think I’m going to do it with my boyfriend, Cole. I don’t want to spoil it if it’s not going to happen, but it’s a TV duo.

There you have it lovelies–straight from the source. Lili is back to calling Cole her boyfriend–so whatever drama might have been happening with Sprousehart a couple of months ago–we’re past it.