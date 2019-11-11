Lili Reinhart Had The Cutest Reaction To Cole Sprouse’s People’s Choice Awards Win

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse were both nominated for awards at this year’s People’s Choice Awards on November 10. Sadly, only one of the two Riverdale stars actually made it to the ceremony. Lili Reinhart couldn’t make it, so she supported her boo from afar. Lili Reinhart’s reaction to Cole Sprouse’s People’s Choice Awards victory was super cute.

Lili Reinhart was nominated for Drama TV Star and Female TV Star. Cole Sprouse was nominated for Male TV Star and Dream Movie Star. The couple’s relationship is stronger than ever and they’ve been inseparable lately—they just attended Kiernan Shipka’s birthday party together over the weekend—so fans were surprised to see Sprouse walking the red carpet by himself, without his co-star and girlfriend by his side. It’s not clear why Reinhart wasn’t able to attend the show, but she did apparently pay close attention to it from the comfort of her hotel room.

At the very beginning of the show, Sprouse took home the award for Drama Movie Star in 2019 for his role in Five Feet Apart. He went on stage to accept the award, and Reinhart captured the moment on camera, posting her reaction to her Instagram Story–because what relationship in 2019 is complete without cute Instagram shoutouts? “Congrats, to my people’s choice best baby,” she wrote on the photo.

Sprouse’s acceptance speech was definitely charming. He began with a joke about beating Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt for the award—an impressive feat, no doubt! “Man, there are so many other newcomers in this category, specifically DiCaprio and Pitt,” Sprouse joked. “Just keep your heads up. Don’t let this dishearten you. You guys are going to be here one day. The three of us, we’ve had this competition for a long time, but, apparently, this was my year.” Then the actor changed gears and got more serious. He brought up cystis fibrosis, the disease that his character in Five Feet Apart has.

For her part, Reinhart didn’t take home any awards on Sunday. But hey, she’s still winning at life with an award-winning boyfriend and brand new CoverGirl modeling contract.