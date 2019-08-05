Lili Reinhart Just Wrote Cole Sprouse A Love Poem & It’s So Presh

So we still have no idea what’s happening with these two. Lili Reinhart wrote Cole Sprouse a love poem and now we have no clue where their relationship status stands. So to rewind, after San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019–it looked like thing between the Riverdale costars were super frosty. Insiders claimed that they had called it quits earlier in the summer. However, after their stunning W cover and some cheeky Instagram captions, it seemed like the breakup was simply a rumor.

Under a snap of their cover, Lili wrote, “BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know shit.” In turn, Cole wrote, “UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of ‘reliable sources’ to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult.”

Now, Lili’s love poem for Cole on his 27th birthday has shut down the breakup rumors for good. In honor of her bae’s birthday, Lili posted the sweetest prose which she calls, “sappy nighttime birthday poem.”

I tried to find a poem

that I could send to you.

Because my words were failing me.

But I searched and found nothing that did you justice.

All of these love poems can’t get it right.

No one else’s words could ever fit.

They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you.

Honestly how precious is this? We know that the duo isn’t super interested in sharing all of the intimate details of their relationship with the public–look at the legit circus that their alleged breakup caused. However, we do think it’s super sweet that they share the little things.

We’re also pleased there won’t be any on-set Riverdale drama.