Lili Reinhart Just Responded to Those Cole Sprouse Cheating Rumors

Don’t mess with her man. Lili Reinhart responded to Cole Sprouse and Kaia Gerber cheating rumors, and she has no time for “toxic” B.S. The Riverdale actress took to her Instagram Stories and Twitter this week to shut down claims that her on-and-off boyfriend of four years cheated on her with Gerber.

“Twitter is actually the most toxic form of social media,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “People are assholes for the sake of being assholes. Do you not understand karma? It’s fine if you don’t, you’ll understand when it bites your miserable ass.”

In a separate post on her Instagram Stories, Reinhart wrote: “Dear everyone on social media, Don’t put down people for the sake of putting them down. Don’t be a fucking asshole. The world doesn’t need anymore of that shit.” The CW actress’ social media posts come after her Sprouse—whom she met on the set of Riverdale in 2016—called claims that he cheated on his girlfriend “baseless” lies.

“I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories on April 19. “But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism.” He went on to write, “Choose humanity, stop being [clown emoji].”

He continued, “When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences. And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle. So in conclusion- please eat my delectable plump ass. (Making me post a goddamn white font insta story like a divorced mother of three).”

Sprouse and Reinhart’s responses come after a Tumblr user claimed to have inside knowledge that the Five Feet Apart star cheated on his girlfriend. As we know now, Sprouse and Reinhart are still together. There’s no breakup. And there’s no affair. Enough, trolls.