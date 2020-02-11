Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse Just Shut Down to Those Oscars Breakup Rumors

Is Sprousehart dead? Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse responded to breakup rumors after they walked the red carpet without each other at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Sunday, February 9. So did the Hustlers star, 23, and the Five Feet Apart actor, 27, split? Sprousehart is alive and well y’all.

Reinhart, who wore a beautiful multi-colored gown, walked the red carpet solo, while Sprouse posed with his twin brother, Dylan Sprouse. Though the couple was more than five feet apart on the red carpet (E! News even reported that they didn’t interact at all during the party), the Riverdale actors shut down the breakup rumors when Vanity Fair posted a photo of them together at the bash. The picture featured Sprouse with a drink in one hand and a glass of champagne for his girlfriend, who sat nearby, in the other.

The Riverdale actress responded to breakup rumors earlier this month when fans claimed that she had unfollowed her beau. She later took to her Instagram stories to explain the situation. “There was a glitch on Instagram everyone, don’t freak out,” she wrote.

Reinhart and Sprouse, who play love interests Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones respectively on The CW’s Riverdale, started dating in July 2017 after they met on set in 2016. The couple split for a brief time in July 2019 before getting back together a few months later.

In an interview for StyleCaster’s Self-Love issue, Reinhart explained what her idea of self-love is. “I’m still trying to figure that out,” she told StyleCaster. “I think I’m at a place in my life where I haven’t necessarily prioritized that. It took me kind of going home for the holidays and being around my family and realizing how much I missed them. That made me realize I may have been neglecting myself a little bit. And it’s easy to when you work so many hours a week and are constantly traveling. It’s easy to lose yourself a little bit.”