Lili Reinhart Clarifies Her Depression Isn’t About ‘a Breakup’ with Cole Sprouse

Headlines suggesting Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse’s breakup caused depression for the Riverdale actress were all “clickbait,” as far as Reinhart is concerned. The 23-year-old’s recent interview with Refinery29, titled, “Lili Reinhart’s Been Through Heartbreak. She Wants to Tell You About It,” contained some vulnerable quotes from the star. Unfortunately, Reinhart took to Twitter to explain that these quotes have been taken out of “context.”

On Tuesday, August 18, Reinhart slammed those who suggested that her breakup with Cole Sprouse was the subject of quotes about dealing with “depression” in 2020. “Quotes taken from my most recent interview are not about a ‘breakup.’ They are about the depression I’ve felt over these last few months,” she wrote on Twitter. “Tired of people taking my words out of context and piecing together their own story for clickbait.” The Riverdale star added, “I would never speak so candidly about something as personal as a breakup. That’s incredibly private. I was addressing my depression.”

Reinhart opened up in her latest interview about her struggles with mental health, mentioning times that felt like a “black tunnel [that] was never going to end.” While some outlets went on to frame this confession as a reflection of her relationship with her Riverdale co-star, it’s clear that the actress was speaking largely of her struggles with depression: “I couldn’t see the light. I was like, I feel like I’m dying,” she told Refinery29.

She adds, “It was f—ing rough, and there’s no other way through it than just through it. I’ve seen a lot of people when it comes to heartache and grief and breakups, and they try to get that void filled with sex, with coke, with food, with drinking, [but] the void is still there. I took the road less traveled and just dealt with my shit. I had to face my own pain head-on.”

It isn’t the first time Reinhart is opening up about her mental health journey. In February 2020, the actress spoke to STYLECASTER about her love of therapy: “I see a therapist and it’s not something that I’ve ever been ashamed of,” she said at the time, adding, “It’s only going to help me grow and learn about myself. I’ve never had a therapy session that I’ve regretted. I’ve always come out on the other side feeling better and happier and more in touch with myself.”

This time around, the actress revealed to R29 how sheltering in place has influenced her process. Reinhart says her commitment to making this uncertain time “helpful” for herself in some way has been especially useful. Noting that this is one of the first moments in her acting career where she’s been able to slow down, Reinhart tells the outlet, “I very much have looked inward and really worked on myself and I can feel myself having grown a lot. Even just the way I’m thinking is different and I’m less judgmental and I’m more open to meeting new people. I’ve gone out of my way to try to better myself as a human being.”