Lili Reinhart Makes Her Golden Globes Debut in Stunning Red Gown (and Matching Eyeshadow)

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart tends to fly under the radar as far as red carpet style goes. Unlike stars who’ve made a career breaking the fashion mold at any and every event they attend (ahem, Lady Gaga), Reinhart has traditionally opted for simpler, more understated ensembles—until tonight. Reinhart made her Golden Globes debut at this year’s ceremony, wearing a look as dramatic as the CW show she stars in. Reinhart’s 2019 Golden Globes look consisted of a massive, red ball gown and—wait for it—matching eyeshadow.

If that’s not enough to cement her place on the 2019 Golden Globes best dressed list, I don’t know what is.

Reinhart’s ball gown, designed by Khyeli Couture, demanded attention—both due to its vibrant color and striking silhouette. The strapless tulle gown gathered at the bodice, flowed to the floor and bustled behind Reinhart in a train as commanding as the dress itself. Though the dress would’ve undoubtedly been a head-turner in any year, at any time, the fact that Reinhart wore it in 2019 makes it even more remarkable; massive ruffles—like the ones lining the top of her bodice and flowing down her train—promise to be one of 2019’s most pervasive fashion trends, making Reinhart’s gown as on-trend as it is eye-catching. (And let’s be real, it’s eye-catching as hell.)

And if Reinhart’s dress weren’t enough to cement her place in 2019 Golden Globes fashion history (which it absolutely is), her makeup would certainly elevate her to icon status. The actress paired her saturated red gown with matching saturated red eyeshadow—a challenging look to pull off, though one she wears exceptionally well. To keep the eye where it belonged—on her stunning gown and daring eyeshadow—Reinhart kept the rest of her look relatively pared down. She slicked her hair back into a simple chignon, sported a natural lip and wore dangly diamond earrings. That’s how excellence is done.

Fans undoubtedly noticed that Reinhart made her Golden Globes debut flying solo, unaccompanied by boyfriend and Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse, who has yet to be seen at this year’s event. No word on whether he—or anyone else in the Riverdale cast—is in attendance, but one thing is for sure: Betty Cooper certainly brought her A-game this year.