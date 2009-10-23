Lil’ Wayne Faces More Jail Time for Gun Possession

In the summer of 2007, rapper Lil’ Wayne was arrested in New York City for a felony gun possession. Police pulled over Lil’ Wayne’s tour bus after smelling marijuana, searched the vehicle and found a gun in the tour bus. Although Lil’ Wayne claims the gun was not his, his DNA was found on the gun.

Yesterday morning, Lil’ Wayne attended his court hearing and reports of Lil’ Wayne’s felony gun possession guilty plea and subsequent possible one year sentence circulated news sources. Lil’ Wayne pleaded guilty in order to avoid a trial which could have sentenced him to a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Today however, new reports have surfaced claiming that his prison sentence may actually be extended with the one year sentence as a minimum. Alas, despite his guilty plea, Lil’ Wayne may actually spend more time than the eight months the plea deal originally agreed upon.