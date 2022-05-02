Lil Nas X Tickets Are Now on Sale—Here’s How to Get $15 Off While Prices Are Still Cheap & Under $60

If you don’t have Lil Nas X tickets yet, now is the time to get them while prices are still cheap and under $60 for many seats and dates.

Lil Nas X announced his first headlining tour, the Long Live Montero Tour, in April 2022. The 20-date tour is set to start at The Fillmore in Detroit, Michigan, on September 6, 2022, and ends at Sant Jordi Club in Barcelona, Spain, on November 17, 2022. The tour is Lil Nas X’s first solo concert tour and promotes his 2021 album, Montero, which peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 charts and features Billboard Hot 100 number one hits like “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow.

WELCOME, LONG LIVE MONTERO TOUR! 🦋💙🌃” Lil Nas X captioned an Instagram video of his past performances in April 2022, announcing the Long Live Montero Tour. He continued in a second post, “and u better come. or don’t idc lol.. jk i do care please come ok? deal?” In an interview with NPR in 2021, Lil Nas X explained how his fans led him to become more honest in his music. “As soon as I moved into my new house I spent the entire day writing – I’m still getting used to writing personal stuff in songs, and being open to people about things happening in my private life. But I really want to be honest with fans, remind people that I’m a human being and we all have the same situations in different forms,” he said. He continued, “I thought about the people I look up to the most – Kanye, or Drake, or Nicki – what really connects is when they’re saying the things that are happening internally. They’re letting you get a peek into their life, [which] humanizes them. People a lot of the time see celebrities or anyone famous as just… a being existing.”

Back to Lil Nas X tickets. If you don’t have seats to the Long Live Montero Tour yet, don’t worry because Lil Nas X tickets are still on sale and we have the secret to score a massive discount.

Where to buy Lil Nas X tickets

Lil Nas X tickets to the Long Live Montero Tour went on sale in April 2022 and sold out almost immediately, which led him to add more dates to cities like New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit, Toronto and Los Angeles.

While many dates sold out soon after the tour was announced, there are still Lil Nas X tickets available on trusted resale sites like Stub Hub and Vivid Seats, which offers $15 off of orders of $125 or more with the code SC15—a 12 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Lil Nas X tickets before the Long Live Montero Tour comes to your city.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Lil Nas X“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Lil Nas X’s Long Live Montero Tour!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Lil Nas X“ Filter by City to find performance dates in your area Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $15 off of $125 or more, use the code SC15 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Lil Nas X’s Long Live Montero Tour!

What are Lil Nas X’s Long Live Montero Tour dates?

Tue Sep 06 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

Sat Sep 10 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Thu Sep 15 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Sun Sep 18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Sep 20 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Thu Sep 22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Sun Sep 25 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Tue Sep 27 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Oct 01 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Mon Oct 03 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

Tue Oct 04 – Miami, FL – James L Knight Center

Tue Oct 18 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Fri Oct 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Sun Oct 23 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Lil Nas X Long Live Montero European Tour Dates:

Tue Nov 08 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Wed Nov 09 – Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling Halle

Thu Nov 10 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle

Sat Nov 12 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Mon Nov 14 – Paris, France – Zenith

Tue Nov 15 – Brussels, Belgium – Palais 12

Thu Nov 17 – Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Clu

What is Lil Nas X’s Long Live Montero Tour set list?

Lil Nas X’s Long Live Montero Tour set list won’t be known until his first concert at The Fillmore in Detroit, Michigan, on September 6, 2022. However, it’s assumed that the set list will mostly include songs from Lil Nas X’s debut album, Montero, which was released in September 2021 and consists of 15 songs, including lead single “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and collaborations “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow; “Scoop” with Doja Cat; “One of Me” with Elton John; Dolla Sign Slime with Megan Thee Stallion; and “Am I Dreaming” with Miley Cyrus. The set list is also likely to include songs from Lil Nas X’s debut EP, 7, which was released in June 2019 and “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus; “F9mily (You & Me)” with Travis Barker; and “Rodeo” with Cardi B.

In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1 in September 2021, Lil Nas X explained how Montero was a representation of where he was in life. “I feel like with this album, I know what I wanted—I know where I wanna be in life—and I know that’s gonna take me being more open and bringing out of myself no matter how much it hurts or feels uncomfortable to say things that I need to say, and that’s even with more of the songs on the sexual side. With ‘Call Me By Your Name,’ in the studio with my friends saying this on a song, that was super-uncomfortable to the point where it was just like, tryna awkwardly laugh it away,” he said.

He also explained how the sound of his album came together. “I was really just making music. A lot of things would start just melody runs. We’re just doing a bunch of different melodies over an instrumental or a loop that I’m in love with, or liking a lot, and seeing, ‘Okay, where can we take this?'” he said. “And then from there, with just the melodies, I was like, “I already know what this song is about. Let me fill in these with words.” and it worked almost every time, and we chopped down more and more and more until I got the ones I felt were the most important for the album.”

Lil Nas X also told Apple Music about why he chose “Am I Dreaming,” his duet with Miley Cyrus, to end Montero. “It represents the ending. The song is basically—let’s say you’re on a sinking ship; everything is going down and you’re dying, basically, and you’re having all these thoughts about what everybody’s gonna feel,” he said. “You can’t even settle in your own death; your mind is like, ‘What’s everybody gonna think? Am I gonna be remembered? Am I gonna be loved?’ and then at the end, it’s like death. It’s the end of the album. And once you see the album cover, it’s a continuous cycle because I feel like once we’re gone here, we’re doing something next, somewhere else.”

Who are Lil Nas X’s Long Live Montero Tour opening acts?

Lil Nas X hasn’t announced his opening acts for the Long Live Montero Tour. However, guests on his tour could include past collaborators like Billy Ray Cyrus. Cardi B, Nas, Jack Harlow, Travis Barker, Doja Cat, Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion and Miley Cyrus.

Lil Nas X tickets to the Long Live Montero Tour are still available on VividSeats.com and StubHub.com. Use code SC15 on Vivid Seats for $15 off.

