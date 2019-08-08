Lil Nas X’s Real Name Is Actually Iconic

When you shatter a record that was held by Mariah Carey on the Billboard Hot 100 since 1995, your legacy will forever be etched into the history books. Therefore we just had to know Lil Nas X’s real name. Ever since his mega-hit, “Old Town Road” dropped Dec. 3, 2018–the world has been in an actual frenzy. There have been numerous remixes–specifically, the one with Billy Ray Cyrus–and Lil Nas X was able to defy naysayers after they booted him from the top of the country charts.

Clearly–the king of social media has gotten the last laugh. We know that Lil Nas X is simply a moniker the artist uses for the stage–so what is his real name? The man behind the cowboy hat is Montero Lamar Hill. So where did the name Lil Nas X even come from?! We all know that rappers love to throw the name Lil around and we assumed that he was paying homage to one of hip-hop’s legends Nasir “Nas” Jones. However, that isn’t exactly how the “Panini” artist came up with his stage name.

“‘Nas’ is already my internet alias,” he explained to BET.com, “and when I first started rapping, I wasn’t being serious, so it’s like, ‘OK, what’ll be funny? Lil, lil, lil, [for] every new rapper.’ So, ‘Lil Nas,’ aha!” The fact that he wasn’t even serious when he began rapping is too much for us. What a life.

Now we know where the Lil and Nas aspects of his name came from. However, why on earth did Lil Nas throw the “X” on the end of his name? Apparently, X is a Roman numeral that signifies his life plan. “As I got more serious with music, I added the ‘X’ on, like, ‘OK, this is the amount of time until I’m going to be, you know, at that mogul, legendary level,” he explained. “So basically, ‘Lil Nas’ and the ‘X’ is like, for 10 years. By that point, I’ll already be there, [but] I’m not saying it’s going to take 10 years.”

LOL at this point we think the legendary status is a moot point.