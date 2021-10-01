Lil Nas X Just Confirmed He’s Single—But He’s ‘Still Very Much in Love’ With This Ex

We were getting hints about Lil Nas X‘s boyfriend for months, but it wasn’t until recently that the “MONTERO” star finally confirmed who he’s dated so far.

At first, all we knew was that Lil Nas X had apparently found “the one,” according to an interview he did with Variety for their 2021 Power of Young Hollywood issue in August 2021. “I’ve had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot,” he told the magazine at the time, noting he’d finally “found someone special” at the time. “I think this is the one. I can’t explain it — it’s just a feeling,” he added.

One month after his Variety interview was published, however, fans learned that Lil Nas X was no longer dating this “special” someone. The “Old Town Road” star opened up about his relationship status during an interview with Radio Andy on Sirius XM, telling host Andy Cohen that he was currently single and no longer interested in dating. “I was seeing someone,” he said at the time. “I kind of decided I didn’t want to anymore.”

The “Sun Goes Down” singer previously hinted at his relationship status in an interview with People following the release of his debut studio album, Montero, on September 17. At the time, he told the site that he “finally realized” he isn’t looking to be in love at the moment. “I’m so focused on my music career, and love takes a lot of time. It’s a lot of responsibility, and I don’t think I’m ready to have that extra responsibility on my shoulders right now. When it happens, it’s going to happen.”

Now, however, we know who Lil Nas X’s boyfriend was before he decided to focus more on his music career. Keep on reading for more details about Lil Nas X’s ex-boyfriend below.

Who was Lil Nas X’s boyfriend, Yai Ariza?

After months of speculation, Lil Nas X confirmed that he was dating actor and dancer Yai Ariza during an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 on September 30. Fans of Lil Nas X would recognize Ariza—he’s the performer who played Lil Nas X’s love interest in his music videos for “That’s What I Want” and “Industry Baby,” and was also the dancer on stage who kissed Lil Nas X at the 2021 BET Awards.

Just as fans learned that Lil Nas X’s boyfriend was Yai Ariza, however, they also learned that the pair were no longer dating. “We were dating, and we are still on very good terms,” Lil Nas X explained during his SiriusXM interview. “You know, we may date again, I’m sure.”

The star went on to confess that he’s still “in love” with Ariza despite their split. “I love him, he’s amazing. I wanted to, like, just kind of focus on my music right now,” he explained, adding that Ariza is “literally the best person I’ve ever dated.” Lil Nas X went on to say, “I am still very much in love but I’m trying to manage it. If it’s meant [to be] it’ll happen in the future, you know?”