Lil Nas X Wore A Gorgeous Toile Gown To The BET Awards

I am nothing if not a Lil Nas X fashion stan. I feel like he pulls out a slew of entirely new looks every single time he makes an appearance and I love anyone who knows how to keep it interesting when it comes to their style. He’s tried low-rise leather pants on Saturday Night Live and a neon pink cowboy-meets-bondage-inspired getup at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards, but I think Lil Nas X 2021 BET Awards look is one of my all-time favorites.

Why wear a boring suit when you can go all out? Lil Nas X showed up to the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California wearing a stunning baby blue printed gown by emerging Italian designer Andrea Grossi. Never one to miss out on making a statement on the red carpet, his gown featured a zippered corset, white suspenders and an open-necked jacket overtop a (very, very) voluminous skirt.

But the dress’s real statement had less to do with its daring silhouette and much more to do with its pattern. The piece is a part of Grossi’s debut collection, “Welcome to Deusland,” from 2019 and is made from a classic Toile de Jouy-inspired print that features graphics alluding to themes of war and religion. At first glance, it’s a super traditional print, but there’s so much more meaning behind the material.

The look was especially fitting for the rapper-turned-queer-cultural-icon, who continues to circumvent traditional gender norms with every single appearance and performance. That said, he’s not the first man to wear the gown—it was previously worn by musician David Blank, as seen on the designer’s Instagram page.

Never one to do anything by the books, the “Old Town Road” rapper did a quick-change into an equally impactful second look, a floral embellished suit by London-based designer Richard Quinn. While the star’s first red carpet look featured a more subdued pastel print, this second outfit went all-out by way of thousands of colorful beads and shimmery crystals. Swoon.

Nas X’s stylist, Hodo Musa, took to Instagram Stories to praise the rapper’s not one but two amazing outfits. “Yes. We did 2 costume changes on the red carpet!” Musa wrote on Instagram Stories. “Can’t wait for everybody to see the performance.”

Musa and Nas X have worked together for a while now. The stylist helped create his aforementioned hot pink GRAMMYs look and dreamt up all of the outfits in the Internet-breaking music video for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” that dropped earlier this year. Now that award shows and IRL-red carpets are officially back, I can’t wait to see what other killer looks the duo cooks up.

Later that evening, the rapper took the stage to perform his hit single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” in a final Internet-breaking ensemble: an all-gold outfit that consisted of a micro mini skirt, a bedazzled chest plate and a pair of knee-high gold boots. Oh—and he ended the performance with a steamy kiss from one of his dancers.

It’s almost impossible to predict what exactly the rapper will wear the next time we see him, but I can guarantee one thing for sure: He’ll land a spot on every best dressed list, at every event.