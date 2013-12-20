Tis The Season: Here’s An Hour-Long Video of Lil Bub Sitting By The Fire

You may have spent past holiday seasons cozying up to a faux yule log on your TV, but this year we’re here to bring you something even better: Lil Bub—everybody’s favorite Internet cat—sitting in front of a roaring fire. This video features a full hour’s worth of Bub, tongue out, just maxing and relaxing and enjoying the holiday cheer.

Let it loop in the background of your holiday festivities, or put it on and lull your elf to sleep with the magical wonderousness that is Lil Bub. She’s quite a holiday treat, after all.