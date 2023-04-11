Lil Baby Tickets Are On Sale—How To Get Them Discounted

Scroll To See More Images

Perfect timing. Lil Baby tickets are selling out really quickly and now is the time to act fast. The Atlanta-based rapper just announced his latest tour with The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez, and Hunxho and you don’t want to miss out on the tour of the summer.

On April 10, 2023, Lil Baby posted on his social media that he was going on tour and wanted to bring along some friends. “I think I owe my fans a little sum’ sum’,” he said to The Kid LAROI over FaceTime. “I wanna do something for them, and I wanna kinda involve you in it.” He captioned the post, “It’s Only Us Tour 2023🔥🔥🔥🔥 This Fasho Gone Be A Highlight Of The Summer !! I’m Bringing @thekidlaroi @rylorodriguez @glorillapimp @glittergirlgloss @hunxho !!”

So how can you get tickets to Lil Baby’s tour which will be the highlight of summer 2023? Read more below to find out.

How to get Lil Baby tickets

How can fans buy Lil Baby tickets to his It’s Only Us tour? The tickets went on sale in April 2023 and sold out almost immediately. While Lil Baby tickets are almost sold out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, the latter of which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Lil Baby tickets so you don’t miss his It’s Only Us tour.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Lil Baby” Select “See Tickets” for the event date of your choice Select your amount of tickets To filter your options, sort by price and seat map options in the side bar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Lil Baby It’s Only Us Tour!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Lil Baby“ Select “Find Tickets” for the event date of your choice To filter your options, click “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Lil Baby It’s Only Us Tour!

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “ Lil Baby “ Select “Find Tickets” on the event date of your choice To filter your options, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Lil Baby It’s Only Us tour!

What are Lil Baby It’s Only Us tour dates?

What are Lil Baby’s It’s Only Us tour dates? The It’s Only Us tour will start on July 26, in Houston, Texas after Lil Baby performs at Governor’s Ball on June 10, 2023. The tour will stop by 22 cities before finishing off at Fort Lauderdale, Florida.