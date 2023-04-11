Lil Baby Tickets Are On Sale—How To Get Them Discounted

Scroll To See More Images
Perfect timing. Lil Baby tickets are selling out really quickly and now is the time to act fast. The Atlanta-based rapper just announced his latest tour with The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez, and Hunxho and you don’t want to miss out on the tour of the summer.
On April 10, 2023, Lil Baby posted on his social media that he was going on tour and wanted to bring along some friends. “I think I owe my fans a little sum’ sum’,” he said to The Kid LAROI over FaceTime. “I wanna do something for them, and I wanna kinda involve you in it.” He captioned the post, “It’s Only Us Tour 2023🔥🔥🔥🔥 This Fasho Gone Be A Highlight Of The Summer !! I’m Bringing @thekidlaroi @rylorodriguez @glorillapimp @glittergirlgloss @hunxho !!”
So how can you get tickets to Lil Baby’s tour which will be the highlight of summer 2023? Read more below to find out.
How to get Lil Baby tickets
How can fans buy Lil Baby tickets to his It’s Only Us tour? The tickets went on sale in April 2023 and sold out almost immediately. While Lil Baby tickets are almost sold out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, the latter of which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Lil Baby tickets so you don’t miss his It’s Only Us tour.
Lil Baby Tickets on StubHub
- Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Lil Baby”
- Select “See Tickets” for the event date of your choice
- Select your amount of tickets
- To filter your options, sort by price and seat map options in the side bar
- Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Lil Baby It’s Only Us Tour!
Lil Baby Tickets on Vivid Seats
- Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Lil Baby“
- Select “Find Tickets” for the event date of your choice
- To filter your options, click “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from.
- For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout
- Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Lil Baby It’s Only Us Tour!
Lil Baby Tickets on Ticketmaster
- Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “Lil Baby“
- Select “Find Tickets” on the event date of your choice
- To filter your options, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range
- Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Lil Baby It’s Only Us tour!
What are Lil Baby It’s Only Us tour dates?
What are Lil Baby’s It’s Only Us tour dates? The It’s Only Us tour will start on July 26, in Houston, Texas after Lil Baby performs at Governor’s Ball on June 10, 2023. The tour will stop by 22 cities before finishing off at Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
July 25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
July 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
July 29 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
August 1 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
August 2 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena ^*
August 4 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
August 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena ^*
August 6 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
August 9 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
August 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
August 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
August 15 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
August 17 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center ^
August 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum ^
August 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center ^
August 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
August 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center
August 26 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
August 31 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
September 2 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
September 3 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
September 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
September 6 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
September 7 – Memphis, TN – Fedex Forum *
September 8 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
September 9 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena *
September 11 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
September 12 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
September 15 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
September 16 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
September 19 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
September 22 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena
^ – without The Kid Laroi
* – without GloRilla
What is Lil Baby’s It’s Only Us Tour Setlist?
What is Lil Baby’s It’s Only Us Tour setlist? It’s very likely that Lil Baby will perform songs from his latest album It’s Only Me which was released in October 2022. Here’s the tracklist of the album.
1. Real Spill
2. Stand on It
3. Pop Out feat. Nardo Wick
4. Heyy
5. California Breeze
6. Perfect Timing
7. Never Hating feat. Young Thug
8. Forever feat. Fridayy
9. Not Finished
10. In a Minute
11. Waterfall Flow
12. Everything
13. From Now on feat. Future
14. Double Down
15. Cost to be Alive Feat Rylo Rodriguez
16. Top Priority
17. Danger
18. Stop Playin feat. Jeremih
19. FR
20. Back and Forth feat. EST Gee
21. Shiest Talk feat. Pooh Shiesty
22. No fly Zone
23. Russian Roulette
On why the album has 23 tracks and why he didn’t split it into two, he told The Associated Press, “I could’ve put 15 songs out and just added seven more songs then put out another album. I could put out two albums in no time. But I haven’t put nothing out in two years. It’s almost really going on three (years). … I’m not going to drop a deluxe.”
With multiple awards under his belt and several Grammy nominations, Lil Baby considers his position in the rap world. “The position that I’m in now and the level in my career, I consider myself a rap star for sure,” Lil Baby told XXL, but clarifies that he doesn’t say “rap star.” It’s superstar in his world. “I think the qualities of a superstar is like a strong fan base. A sustainable amount of time ’cause you could be hot like a one-hit-wonder hot, like superstar hot. It could go quick. So, a different time bracket. I would say your appearance, the way you carry yourself to the way you perform. The type of things you perform at or the type of places you will perform at and the money that you get.”
The “Top Priority” rapper echoes the same sentiment in an interview with i-D. “At this point, I can finally say I’m an artist,” he decides. “Not just a rapper, because I’m performing on so many different levels at this point. Now people can say, ‘Baby’s an artist’. For people that have never heard of me, I’d tell em my music is as real as it gets, plain and simple.” As for anyone feeling inspired to be the next Lil Baby? His advice is as effortlessly effective as his approach to rap: “The message I would give to the next generation is: don’t get sidetracked by distractions and never forget it’s a marathon, not a sprint.”
