Jimin’s ‘Like Crazy’ Lyrics Express Somehow ‘Complex, Lonely & Happy’ Emotions

On repeat. “Like Crazy” by Jimin lyrics showcase an intimate dreamy wonder. The BTS member released his first EP Face on March 24, 2023. “Like Crazy” is the second single to come out of the mini-album after “Set Me Free pt. 2” and it is definitely historic.
In an interview with Consequence, Jimin talked about his hopes for his first EP release. “This album talks about how I look back on myself and how I overcame… If people understand the emotions I’m trying to express, I’ll consider the album a success,” he says.
Well, the album and the single are indeed major successes. Jimin topped the Billboard 100 chart with “Like Crazy” on April 3, 2023—the first for a BTS member and the first for a Korean solo artist. The single sold 254,000 song downloads and CD singles combined and drew 10 million streams and 64,000 radio airplay audience impressions in its first week.
So what do the lyrics to Jimin’s “Like Crazy” actually mean? Read below to see what the BTS member said of the song.
What do Jimin’s “Like Crazy” lyrics mean?
What do Jimin’s “Like Crazy” lyrics mean? In an interview with Rolling Stone, Jimin recounted how he was inspired by the movie Like Crazy starring Jennifer Lawerence, Anton Yelchin and Felicity Jones. “I came across this video of a mashup between this song “In Return” by Breakbot and clips of this movie. I was like, “Oh what is this?” and that led me to watching the movie. I thought it would be very romantic and sweet, but it turned out that it’s actually a very realistic and stark depiction of a breakup. So when we were talking about the main track, this movie suddenly came to my mind, and I thought it would fit well with the kind of song [we wanted to make]. So I watched the film again, and I included different points of inspiration [into the song]. There are some interesting excerpts of dialogue at the beginning and at the end [of the track] that express exactly what I wanted to say.”
The performance of the song debuted on Jimmy Fallon on March 24, 2023, and Jimin’s classic moves splendidly accompanied the song. He told Rolling Stone, “I tried to express the feelings of that movie… You know, the somewhat complex, somewhat lonely, somewhat happy emotions. I tried to express all these ambiguous and subtle emotions in a slightly sexy way, but I’m not sure how it’ll end up being received by people.”
On the album, Jimin sings two versions of the songs: one in Korean and one in English. Here are the English Translations, Korean and Romanization lyrics and also the lyrics to the English version of the song.
“Like Crazy” by Jimin lyrics (English Translation)
Here is the “Like Crazy” by Jimin lyrics translated in English via Genius.
[Intro]
(I think we could last forever
I’m afraid that everything will disappear
Just trust me)
[Verse 1]
She’s saying
Baby, don’t think about it
There’s not a bad thing here tonight
Baby, you can leave it
Stay with me until today
[Verse 2]
Watch me go
Wet me all night (Away)
And morning too
Don’t come if you’re drunk
[Pre-Chorus]
In this loud music
It fades me
It’s a drama-like story
I’m get used to it
Have you come far to find me that you used to know?
Yeah, I know
You know, I know (Ooh)
[Chorus]
I’d rather be
Lost in the lights
Lost in the lights
I’m outta my mind
It holds to the end of this night
Every night
You spin me up high
The moon that embraces you
Let me have a taste
[Post-Chorus]
Give me a good ride (Oh, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’)
It’s gon’ be a good night (Oh, I’m fallin’)
Forever you and I
[Interlude]
Mmm-hmm
Yeah, hey
Mmm-hmm
Ooh-woah
Mmm-hmm
Mmm-hmm
(Forever, you and I)
[Verse 3]
Me reflects in the mirror
I’m going crazy without hesitation
I’m feelin’ so alive, wasting time
[Chorus]
I’d rather be
Lost in the lights
Lost in the lights
I’m outta my mind
It holds to the end of this night
Every night
You spin me up high
The moon that embraces you
Let me have a taste
[Post-Chorus]
Give me a good ride (Oh, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’)
It’s gon’ be a good night (Oh, I’m fallin’)
Forever you and I
[Outro]
This will break me
This is gonna break me (Break me)
No, don’t you wake me (Wake me)
I wanna stay in this dream, don’t save me
Don’t you try to save me (Save me)
I need a way we (Way we)
I need a way we can dream on (On, on, on)
(Alone again
What’s the point?)
“Like Crazy” by Jimin lyrics (Korean)
Here are “Like Crazy” by Jimin lyrics in Korean via Genius.
[Intro]
(I think we could last forever
I’m afraid that everything will disappear
Just trust me)
[Verse 1]
She’s saying
Baby, 생각하지 마
There’s not a bad thing here tonight
Baby, 떠나도 좋아
있어 줘 오늘까지만
[Verse 2]
Watch me go
날 적셔 밤새도록 (Away)
아침도
취해서 오지 않게
[Pre-Chorus]
시끄러운 음악 속에
희미해진 나
드라마 같은 뻔한 story
익숙해져 가
네가 알던 나를 찾기엔 멀리 온 걸까?
Yeah, I know
You know, I know (Ooh)
[Chorus]
I’d rather be
Lost in the lights
Lost in the lights
I’m outta my mind
이 밤의 끝을 잡아줘
매일 밤
You spin me up high
너를 품은 달
Let me have a taste
[Post-Chorus]
Give me a good ride (Oh, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’)
It’s gon’ be a good night (Oh, I’m fallin’)
Forever, you and I
[Interlude]
Mmm-hmm
Yeah, hey
Mmm-hmm
Ooh-woah
Mmm-hmm
Mmm-hmm
(Forever, you and I)
[Verse 3]
거울 속에 비친 나
하염없이 미쳐가
I’m feelin’ so alive, wasting time
[Chorus]
I’d rather be
Lost in the lights
Lost in the lights
I’m outta my mind
이 밤의 끝을 잡아줘
매일 밤
You spin me up high
너를 품은 달
Let me have a taste
[Post-Chorus]
Give me a good ride (Oh, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’)
It’s gon’ be a good night (Oh, I’m fallin’)
Forever, you and I
[Outro]
This will break me
This is gonna break me (Break me)
No, don’t you wake me (Wake me)
I wanna stay in this dream, don’t save me
Don’t you try to save me (Save me)
I need a way we (Way we)
I need a way we can dream on (On, on, on)
(Alone again
What’s the point?)
“Like Crazy” by Jimin lyrics (Romanized)
Here are the “Like Crazy” by Jimin lyrics Romanized version via Genius.
[Intro]
(I think we could last forever
I’m afraid that everything will disappear
Just trust me)
[Verse 1]
She’s saying
Baby, saenggakaji ma
There’s not a bad thing here tonight
Baby, tteonado joa
Isseo jwo oneulkkajiman
[Verse 2]
Watch me go
Nal jeoksyeo bamsaedorok (Away)
Achimdo
Chwihaeseo oji anke
[Pre-Chorus]
Sikkeureoun eumak soge
Huimihaejin na
Deurama gateun ppeonhan story
Iksukaejyeo ga
Nega aldeon nareul chatgien meolli on geolkka?
Yeah, I know
You know, I know (Ooh)
[Chorus]
I’d rather be
Lost in the lights
Lost in the lights
I’m outta my mind
I bamui kkeuteul jabajwo
Maeil bam
You spin me up high
Neoreul pumeun dal
Let me have a taste
[Post-Chorus]
Give me a good ride (Oh, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’)
It’s gon’ be a good night (Oh, I’m fallin’)
Forever, you and I
[Interlude]
Mmm-hmm
Yeah, hey
Mmm-hmm
Ooh-woah
Mmm-hmm
Mmm-hmm
(Forever, you and I)
[Verse 3]
Geoul soge bichin na
Hayeomeopsi michyeoga
I’m feelin’ so alive, wasting time
[Chorus]
I’d rather be
Lost in the lights
Lost in the lights
I’m outta my mind
I bamui kkeuteul jabajwo
Maeil bam
You spin me up high
Neoreul pumeun dal
Let me have a taste
[Post-Chorus]
Give me a good ride (Oh, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’)
It’s gon’ be a good night (Oh, I’m fallin’)
Forever, you and I
[Outro]
This will break me
This is gonna break me (Break me)
No, don’t you wake me (Wake me)
I wanna stay in this dream, don’t save me
Don’t you try to save me (Save me)
I need a way we (Way we)
I need a way we can dream on (On, on, on)
(Alone again
What’s the point?)
“Like Crazy” (English version) by Jimin
Here are the “Like Crazy” (English Version) by Jimin lyrics via Genius.
[Intro]
(I think we could last forever
I’m afraid that everything will disappear
Just trust me)
[Verse 1]
She’s saying
Baby, come and follow me
There’s not a bad thing here tonight
Save your reasons all for later
Stay with me a little while
[Verse 2]
Watch me go
Now, I sink down, all alone away
Where am I?
A dark haze clouding up my eyes
[Pre-Chorus]
I can hear the voices listening
Don’t know who they are
Trying to take the pressure off
Been reaching for the stars
Tell me, will I find myself again?
When I go too far?
Yeah, I know
You know, I know (Ooh)
[Chorus]
I’d rather be
Lost in the lights, lost in the lights
I’m outta my mind
Can you help me numb the pain?
Each night, you spin me up high
Emotions on ice
Let me have a taste
[Post-Chorus]
Give me a good ride (Oh, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’)
Oh, it’s gon’ be a good night (Oh, I’m fallin’)
Forever, you and I
[Interlude]
Mmm-hmm
Yeah, hey
Mmm-hmm
Ooh-woah
Mmm-hmm
Mmm-hmm
(Forever, you and I)
[Verse 3]
All my reflections, I
Can’t even recognize
I’m feelin’ so alive, wasting time
[Chorus]
I’d rather be
Lost in the lights
Lost in the lights
I’m outta my mind
Can you help me numb the pain?
Each night
You spin me up high
Emotions on ice
Let me have a taste
[Post-Chorus]
Give me a good ride (Oh, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’)
It’s gon’ be a good night (Oh, I’m fallin’)
Forever, you and I
[Outro]
This will break me
This is gonna break me (Break me)
No, don’t you wake me (Wake me)
I wanna stay in this dream, don’t save me
Don’t you try to save me (Save me)
I need a way we (Way we)
I need a way we can dream on (On, on, on)
(Alone again
What’s the point?)
