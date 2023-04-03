Jimin’s ‘Like Crazy’ Lyrics Express Somehow ‘Complex, Lonely & Happy’ Emotions

Scroll To See More Images

On repeat. “Like Crazy” by Jimin lyrics showcase an intimate dreamy wonder. The BTS member released his first EP Face on March 24, 2023. “Like Crazy” is the second single to come out of the mini-album after “Set Me Free pt. 2” and it is definitely historic.

In an interview with Consequence, Jimin talked about his hopes for his first EP release. “This album talks about how I look back on myself and how I overcame… If people understand the emotions I’m trying to express, I’ll consider the album a success,” he says.

Well, the album and the single are indeed major successes. Jimin topped the Billboard 100 chart with “Like Crazy” on April 3, 2023—the first for a BTS member and the first for a Korean solo artist. The single sold 254,000 song downloads and CD singles combined and drew 10 million streams and 64,000 radio airplay audience impressions in its first week.

So what do the lyrics to Jimin’s “Like Crazy” actually mean? Read below to see what the BTS member said of the song.

What do Jimin’s “Like Crazy” lyrics mean?

What do Jimin’s “Like Crazy” lyrics mean? In an interview with Rolling Stone, Jimin recounted how he was inspired by the movie Like Crazy starring Jennifer Lawerence, Anton Yelchin and Felicity Jones. “I came across this video of a mashup between this song “In Return” by Breakbot and clips of this movie. I was like, “Oh what is this?” and that led me to watching the movie. I thought it would be very romantic and sweet, but it turned out that it’s actually a very realistic and stark depiction of a breakup. So when we were talking about the main track, this movie suddenly came to my mind, and I thought it would fit well with the kind of song [we wanted to make]. So I watched the film again, and I included different points of inspiration [into the song]. There are some interesting excerpts of dialogue at the beginning and at the end [of the track] that express exactly what I wanted to say.”

The performance of the song debuted on Jimmy Fallon on March 24, 2023, and Jimin’s classic moves splendidly accompanied the song. He told Rolling Stone, “I tried to express the feelings of that movie… You know, the somewhat complex, somewhat lonely, somewhat happy emotions. I tried to express all these ambiguous and subtle emotions in a slightly sexy way, but I’m not sure how it’ll end up being received by people.”

On the album, Jimin sings two versions of the songs: one in Korean and one in English. Here are the English Translations, Korean and Romanization lyrics and also the lyrics to the English version of the song.

“Like Crazy” by Jimin lyrics (English Translation)

Here is the “Like Crazy” by Jimin lyrics translated in English via Genius.

[Intro]

(I think we could last forever

I’m afraid that everything will disappear

Just trust me)

[Verse 1]

She’s saying

Baby, don’t think about it

There’s not a bad thing here tonight

Baby, you can leave it

Stay with me until today

[Verse 2]

Watch me go

Wet me all night (Away)

And morning too

Don’t come if you’re drunk

[Pre-Chorus]

In this loud music

It fades me

It’s a drama-like story

I’m get used to it

Have you come far to find me that you used to know?

Yeah, I know

You know, I know (Ooh)

[Chorus]

I’d rather be

Lost in the lights

Lost in the lights

I’m outta my mind

It holds to the end of this night

Every night

You spin me up high

The moon that embraces you

Let me have a taste

[Post-Chorus]

Give me a good ride (Oh, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’)

It’s gon’ be a good night (Oh, I’m fallin’)

Forever you and I

[Interlude]

Mmm-hmm

Yeah, hey

Mmm-hmm

Ooh-woah

Mmm-hmm

Mmm-hmm

(Forever, you and I)

[Verse 3]

Me reflects in the mirror

I’m going crazy without hesitation

I’m feelin’ so alive, wasting time

[Chorus]

I’d rather be

Lost in the lights

Lost in the lights

I’m outta my mind

It holds to the end of this night

Every night

You spin me up high

The moon that embraces you

Let me have a taste

[Post-Chorus]

Give me a good ride (Oh, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’)

It’s gon’ be a good night (Oh, I’m fallin’)

Forever you and I

[Outro]

This will break me

This is gonna break me (Break me)

No, don’t you wake me (Wake me)

I wanna stay in this dream, don’t save me

Don’t you try to save me (Save me)

I need a way we (Way we)

I need a way we can dream on (On, on, on)

(Alone again

What’s the point?)

“Like Crazy” by Jimin lyrics (Korean)

Here are “Like Crazy” by Jimin lyrics in Korean via Genius.

[Intro]

(I think we could last forever

I’m afraid that everything will disappear

Just trust me)

[Verse 1]

She’s saying

Baby, 생각하지 마

There’s not a bad thing here tonight

Baby, 떠나도 좋아

있어 줘 오늘까지만

[Verse 2]

Watch me go

날 적셔 밤새도록 (Away)

아침도

취해서 오지 않게

[Pre-Chorus]

시끄러운 음악 속에

희미해진 나

드라마 같은 뻔한 story

익숙해져 가

네가 알던 나를 찾기엔 멀리 온 걸까?

Yeah, I know

You know, I know (Ooh)

[Chorus]

I’d rather be

Lost in the lights

Lost in the lights

I’m outta my mind

이 밤의 끝을 잡아줘

매일 밤

You spin me up high

너를 품은 달

Let me have a taste

[Post-Chorus]

Give me a good ride (Oh, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’)

It’s gon’ be a good night (Oh, I’m fallin’)

Forever, you and I

[Interlude]

Mmm-hmm

Yeah, hey

Mmm-hmm

Ooh-woah

Mmm-hmm

Mmm-hmm

(Forever, you and I)

[Verse 3]

거울 속에 비친 나

하염없이 미쳐가

I’m feelin’ so alive, wasting time

[Chorus]

I’d rather be

Lost in the lights

Lost in the lights

I’m outta my mind

이 밤의 끝을 잡아줘

매일 밤

You spin me up high

너를 품은 달

Let me have a taste

[Post-Chorus]

Give me a good ride (Oh, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’)

It’s gon’ be a good night (Oh, I’m fallin’)

Forever, you and I

[Outro]

This will break me

This is gonna break me (Break me)

No, don’t you wake me (Wake me)

I wanna stay in this dream, don’t save me

Don’t you try to save me (Save me)

I need a way we (Way we)

I need a way we can dream on (On, on, on)

(Alone again

What’s the point?)

“Like Crazy” by Jimin lyrics (Romanized)

Here are the “Like Crazy” by Jimin lyrics Romanized version via Genius.

[Intro]

(I think we could last forever

I’m afraid that everything will disappear

Just trust me)

[Verse 1]

She’s saying

Baby, saenggakaji ma

There’s not a bad thing here tonight

Baby, tteonado joa

Isseo jwo oneulkkajiman

[Verse 2]

Watch me go

Nal jeoksyeo bamsaedorok (Away)

Achimdo

Chwihaeseo oji anke

[Pre-Chorus]

Sikkeureoun eumak soge

Huimihaejin na

Deurama gateun ppeonhan story

Iksukaejyeo ga

Nega aldeon nareul chatgien meolli on geolkka?

Yeah, I know

You know, I know (Ooh)

[Chorus]

I’d rather be

Lost in the lights

Lost in the lights

I’m outta my mind

I bamui kkeuteul jabajwo

Maeil bam

You spin me up high

Neoreul pumeun dal

Let me have a taste

[Post-Chorus]

Give me a good ride (Oh, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’)

It’s gon’ be a good night (Oh, I’m fallin’)

Forever, you and I

[Interlude]

Mmm-hmm

Yeah, hey

Mmm-hmm

Ooh-woah

Mmm-hmm

Mmm-hmm

(Forever, you and I)

[Verse 3]

Geoul soge bichin na

Hayeomeopsi michyeoga

I’m feelin’ so alive, wasting time

[Chorus]

I’d rather be

Lost in the lights

Lost in the lights

I’m outta my mind

I bamui kkeuteul jabajwo

Maeil bam

You spin me up high

Neoreul pumeun dal

Let me have a taste

[Post-Chorus]

Give me a good ride (Oh, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’)

It’s gon’ be a good night (Oh, I’m fallin’)

Forever, you and I

[Outro]

This will break me

This is gonna break me (Break me)

No, don’t you wake me (Wake me)

I wanna stay in this dream, don’t save me

Don’t you try to save me (Save me)

I need a way we (Way we)

I need a way we can dream on (On, on, on)

(Alone again

What’s the point?)

“Like Crazy” (English version) by Jimin

Here are the “Like Crazy” (English Version) by Jimin lyrics via Genius.

[Intro]

(I think we could last forever

I’m afraid that everything will disappear

Just trust me)

[Verse 1]

She’s saying

Baby, come and follow me

There’s not a bad thing here tonight

Save your reasons all for later

Stay with me a little while

[Verse 2]

Watch me go

Now, I sink down, all alone away

Where am I?

A dark haze clouding up my eyes

[Pre-Chorus]

I can hear the voices listening

Don’t know who they are

Trying to take the pressure off

Been reaching for the stars

Tell me, will I find myself again?

When I go too far?

Yeah, I know

You know, I know (Ooh)

[Chorus]

I’d rather be

Lost in the lights, lost in the lights

I’m outta my mind

Can you help me numb the pain?

Each night, you spin me up high

Emotions on ice

Let me have a taste

[Post-Chorus]

Give me a good ride (Oh, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’)

Oh, it’s gon’ be a good night (Oh, I’m fallin’)

Forever, you and I

[Interlude]

Mmm-hmm

Yeah, hey

Mmm-hmm

Ooh-woah

Mmm-hmm

Mmm-hmm

(Forever, you and I)

[Verse 3]

All my reflections, I

Can’t even recognize

I’m feelin’ so alive, wasting time

[Chorus]

I’d rather be

Lost in the lights

Lost in the lights

I’m outta my mind

Can you help me numb the pain?

Each night

You spin me up high

Emotions on ice

Let me have a taste

[Post-Chorus]

Give me a good ride (Oh, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’, I’m fallin’)

It’s gon’ be a good night (Oh, I’m fallin’)

Forever, you and I

[Outro]

This will break me

This is gonna break me (Break me)

No, don’t you wake me (Wake me)

I wanna stay in this dream, don’t save me

Don’t you try to save me (Save me)

I need a way we (Way we)

I need a way we can dream on (On, on, on)

(Alone again

What’s the point?)

