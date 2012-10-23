Another Day, Another Collaboration: The Limited To Partner With Designer Sophie Theallet

Ubiquitous mall staple The Limited is delving into the world of designer collaborations, as it was just announced the brand is set to team up with French fashion designer and 2009 Vogue Fashion Fund winner Sophie Theallet for a holiday capsule collection. Offerings will include items such as dresses, cardigans, clutches and belts, each offered in four different seasonal shades and meant to be mixed and matched. Bracelets and earrings will also be part of the collaboration.

“I design clothes to make a woman feel beautiful, and my aesthetic is luxurious and sensual with an air of nonchalance. It is a wonderful challenge to create modern clothes with these attributes at an accessible price point,” Theallet said in a release.

The collection will be available in stores and online in mid-November, and prices will range between $29 for jewelry and $108 for dresses. This is the second time Theallet has lent her talents to mass market brands: Last year, she launched a shoe collection with Nine West.