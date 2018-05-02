The Best Lightweight Knits to Stock up on This Spring

As thrilled as we are that the weather is finally feeling like it’s supposed to at this time of year—hi, sun!—climate change means that even at the height of spring (or summer, or fall), it might be hot and sunny one minute, and the next you’re wishing you had a sweater to snuggle up in. Since weather apps can’t be counted upon, we suggest you outsmart these fashion curveballs by carrying lightweight knits whenever possible so that you’re never caught in full-on shiver mode while wearing a cotton romper.

A knit sweater, dress, or even a pair of pants can be perfect solution to not knowing what the weather will call for. Indeed, no one can argue that knits are a most favorable alternative to chunky coats or heavy fabrics. We can’t wait to get our hands on a versatile, affordable knit top (check out slide 24) or to-die-for knit pants (go fan-girl on slide 8). Click through to see our top knit selects of the season.