The Lighter Side of Pizza, 10 Recipes to Try at Home

I firmly believe that pizza is one of the most universally loved foods. I could easily eat a slice every single day, without getting sick of it and that is a very real possibility when you live in a pizza capitol like New York. But my healthy conscience knows better so instead of indulging my cravings with a greasy pie, I’m always on the lookout for healthy, but equally delicious, alternatives.

The one thing I’ve found when it comes to lightening up is that there’s no better way to cut calories than to make it yourself. Cooking at home puts you in complete control of every ingredient from beginning to end. It may sound like a lot of work to whip up homemade pizza, but you’ll be happy you did when you have to put on your bikini this summer. Click through for 10 of my favorite at-home pizza recipes.

* Note: You can get refrigerated pizza dough at your local pizzeria or supermarket, like Trader Joe’s or Whole Foods.