The Lighter Side Of ‘Dexter’s’ Jennifer Carpenter

When your typical work day involves no-nonsense police suits and enough fake gore to rival a Tarantino flick, it’s nice to take a step back from the dark side and enjoy the finer things in life. Designer clothes aplenty, a little primping and an airy photo studio far, far away from the Hollywood grind can be just what the doctor ordered.

That’s where we happened to catch up with StyleCaster’s November cover girl and Dexter star, Jennifer Carpenter. The actress was all smiles when we arrived at Sun Studios in Soho to meet up with her during a brief lunch break.

Dressed by celebrity stylist Jen Patryn and shot by photog Nick Heavican, Carpenter seemed positively giddy when we sat down together following a whirlwind interview with E! News. After all, it’s not every day that she gets to shed her hard-nosed detective persona for something a bit more girlie.

“I understand that most people’s introduction to me probably happened through the show,” she concedes, “but I’m actually very different from Debra.” She is of course referring to her grim and aggressive character Debra Morgan, sister to the show’s self-titled serial killer, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall).

While Carpenter made headlines last year when she married and separated from her co-star in record time, it’s clearly evident she’s not interested in focusing on the past OR her personal life right now. With a slew of upcoming movies currently in production (including The Factory with John Cusack and Gone with Amanda Seyfried), she insists she’s FINALLY ready to ditch the police woman and possessed girl roles that thrust her into the public eye.

“When I graduated college, I really saw myself doing comedy,” Carpenter states somewhat bashfully. When pressed for her ideal role, the actress admits she can’t think straight given all the nervous energy she’s currently channeling over her present stint as our de facto cover model. “Most people’s fears are public speaking. Mine is doing something like this, but I’m learning how to have fun with it!”

Spunky, smart and with a great career ahead of her, the actress is slowly but surely poised to embrace the light.

