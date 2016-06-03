25 Lighter Versions of Classic Summer Junk Food

One of the peripheral perks of summer is, without a doubt, the grub. No other season comes equipped with daily opportunities to suck down burgers, dogs, french fries, ribs, ices, and a frozen pina colada (or three.) It’s also a sad truth, however, that no other season also comes with frequent opportunities to parade around in cut-off shorts and bathing suits. That, friends, is what you’d call a “I want that third dog hot but also want to feel comfortable in my bikini” dilemma.

And while we’re in no way suggesting you miss out on summer’s best junk food—banish the thought—we came up with 2 lighter versions of the classics so you can #NOM all season and still feel okay about showing as much skin as you want.