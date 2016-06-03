StyleCaster
25 Lighter Versions of Classic Summer Junk Food

by
One of the peripheral perks of summer is, without a doubt, the grub. No other season comes equipped with daily opportunities to suck down burgers, dogs, french fries, ribs, ices, and a frozen pina colada (or three.) It’s also a sad truth, however, that no other season also comes with frequent opportunities to parade around in  cut-off shorts and bathing suits. That, friends, is what you’d call a “I want that third dog hot but also want to feel comfortable in my bikini” dilemma.

And while we’re in no way suggesting you miss out on summer’s best junk food—banish the thought—we came up with 2  lighter versions of the classics so you can #NOM all season and still feel okay about showing as much skin as you want.

Smoky BBQ Carrot Dogs with Chickpea Salad

Vegan Sandra

Pulled BBQ Carrots

Veganosity

Grilled BBQ Chicken and Veggies in Foil

Diethood

Skinny Coconut Margaritas

With Salt and Wit

Frozen Yogurt Push Pops

Bigger Bolder Baking 

Baked Whole Wheat Corn Dogs

The Skinny Fork

Three-Ingredient Pineapple Italian Ice

Dine and Dish

Zucchini Pizza Boats

Cooking Classy

 

Shrimp Tacos with Mango Salsa

Dinner at the Zoo

Salmon Burgers with Avocado Salsa

Cooktoria

Baked Ranch Chicken Tenders and Veggies

Damn Delicious

Strawberry Vanilla Breakfast Milkshake

Mama Loves Food

Crispy Baked Sweet Potato Fries

Layers of Happiness 

Low-Carb Gluten-Free Crab Cakes

I'm Bored Let's Go

Quinoa, Zucchini, and Haloumi Burgers

Donna Hay

Red, White, and Blue ice 

Momtastic

 

Ataulfo Mangos, Dragon Fruit, & Edible Salmon Berry Blossoms

Eat to Thrive

Spicy Shrimp Guacamole Bites

Well Plated

Fajita Chicken Kabobs

Well Plated

Healthy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Blizzard

Neurotic Mommy

Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade

Cooking Classy 

Gluten-Free Dairy-Free Bang Bang Shrimp

Flippin Delicious

Guacamole Chicken Burgers

Yummy Healthy Easy

Sweet Potato Nachos

Slim Sanity

Portobello Pups

Love and Lemons

Ginger Watermelon Italian Ice

Oh My Veggies

