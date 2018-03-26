A Complete Guide to Spring’s Best Light Outerwear

We have a secret to surviving spring, and that’s light outerwear. It’s not cold enough for wool or down winter coats anymore, but bare shoulders are far and few between. The solution to this weather conundrum is to wear a lighter layer that you can toss on when it’s chilly, but wrap around your waist or drape over your shoulders when the sun makes an appearance.

A colorful leather or bomber jacket is the perfect addition to your casual spring dress look, and a trench or utility jacket can easily translate into work wear. These items are meant for layering, so why not toss on a trench and then top off the look with a athletic puffer jacket? Our inner maximalist is bursting with layering ideas.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up our favorite spring outerwear for the season. Hope you’re prepared to fan-girl over these jackets, because we can’t seem to pick a favorite—and if you end up buying them all, don’t worry, your secret is safe with us.