Sagittarius—Your September Horoscope Predicts a Motivating Mercury Retrograde

Virgo season is shining a spotlight on your career life this month, and your Sagittarius horoscope for September 2023 is serving up lots of inspiration and energy when it comes to climbing the ladder toward your sparkliest ambitions.

However, with Mercury retrograde in full force ‘til September 15, you might find that professional endeavors require a little extra attention and time than usual. Try to be patient—Mercury retrograde has a way of mucking things up like that, but you still have your Midas touch.

The month kicks off with Jupiter—your ruling planet—stationing retrograde in Taurus on September 4. This four-month-long backspin is happening in your routine-oriented sixth house, so it’s time to start reviewing your philosophies around work, service to others, and your general sense of wellness. Both the sun and Mercury will form some lucky trine aspects to Jupiter during the first week of September, so you’ll have a chance to make some breakthroughs on any Mercury-retrograde-fueled work snags and will likely feel a renewed sense of productivity toward your goals.

This energy leads up to an industrious new moon in Virgo on September 14, which is when you can really start acting toward the career upgrades that have been brewing over the past weeks. Resist the urge to get lost in fanciful fantasies and instead focus on the practical ways that you can work toward tangible success. Mercury retrograde wraps up the following day, so momentum is flowing and your plans and projects should be running more smoothly.

Image: Unsplash; Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

It’s always nice to work toward your goals with others, and once Libra season starts on September 23, you’ll be even more inspired to collaborate with your friends or brainstorm with a team. Energizing Mars also spends all month in your friendship and community sector, so you’ll be extra motivated to bring people together—whether to conquer shared goals or just have some fun nights out on the town. The month wraps up with an exciting full moon in fellow fire sign Aries on September 29, so channel your energy into your passion projects. You may find that a flirty romance comes your way, too.