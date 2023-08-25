Libra—Your September Horoscope Says the Heat Is Building Up in Your Love Life

Energizing Mars is in your sign all month long, breathing fire into your personal goals and bringing you the motivation to take initiative on just about anything. But your Libra horoscope for September 2023 reminds you to use your energy in moderation—because you’ve got a busy birthday season coming up in just a few weeks, and you’ll want to be rested and ready for it!

The month kicks off with your ruling planet Venus wrapping up its retrograde in your friendship sector on September 3, which will bring a renewed sense of harmony to your social life. You’ll be feeling so much more confident about your place within your community and social scene, which is exciting, but there’s more to the story. Don’t feel like you have to take advantage of it all at once. Alone time is especially important for these next few weeks, too! That’s because both Virgo season and Mercury retrograde are currently activating your sleepy twelfth house, reminding you to prioritize your mental and spiritual health. Use your Libran sense of balance to create plenty of restorative downtime between hangs with your crew.

The new moon in Virgo on September 14 is the perfect time to get in touch with your mystical side via a solo moon ritual or just a relaxing night of introspection. Let your intuition be your guide as you navigate the unexpected feelings and fantasies that may come bubbling up out of your spirit now. Plus, this low-key lunar moment will do you good, because a week later it’s time to turn up: That’s right, Libra season starts on September 23! With the sun joining go-getter Mars in your sign, this final stretch of the month is a fabulous time to rev your engine and turn the energy on your personal goals up to full blast. Mercury retrograde will already have wrapped up on September 15, too, so you’ll be ready to move full-steam-ahead on any idea or project that tickles your fancy.

Image: Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

And of course, there’s always romance in the air somewhere for a Venus-ruled Libra. The month ends with a red-hot full moon in Aries lighting up your relationship sector on September 29, which is a great time to focus on the interpersonal dynamics in your love life. Some compromises are necessary when we’re in a partnership (or seeking one), but let this lunation remind you that it’s still important to stand up for your needs and draw a line somewhere. Don’t shy away from taking the lead when it comes to asking for what you want.