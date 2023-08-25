Virgo—Your September Horoscope Says Mercury Retrograde Is Crashing Your Party

Happy solar return to our cosmic earth maidens! The sun is shining in your sign for the first few weeks of September, bringing a brighter sense of confidence and warmth to all your personal endeavors. A lot is at stake, but don’t worry—not even the extra drama can bring down the vibes of your Virgo horoscope for September 2023.

Your ruling planet Mercury is retrograding through Virgo until September 15, which may be causing some mix-ups and slow-downs. It may even be causing a full-blown identity crisis as your birthday (aka solar return) comes to pass, as Mercury will be forcing you to look inward and understand yourself better. However, the first week of the month delivers a series of gorgeous trine aspects between lucky planet Jupiter and both the sun and Mercury in your sign. Adventures are on the horizon and so are all sorts of perspective-shifting moments of clarity, so stay open to exciting opportunities or spiritual breakthroughs.

The new moon in Virgo on September 14 finds the sun and moon joining forces in your sign, so it’s definitely time to make a special wish. Because this lunation will face off with hazy Neptune, keep in mind that you may not be seeing yourself or your relationships with crystal-clarity until after the new moon passes. Mercury retrograde wraps up the very next day, at which point mental matters and communication will be in much better shape.

Image: Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Once the autumnal equinox rolls around on September 23, the sun will leave your first house of the self and enter your money-oriented second house, joining forces with motivating planet Mars. This planetary lineup pushes you to balance your checkbook and take charge of your financial situation. With your cosmic ruler Mercury officially moving direct, you can actually start making some money moves, leveling up your income, or just working on a savings plan. As you wrap up the month, the powerful full moon in Aries on September 29 reminds you that your material assets aren’t all that need guarding. Check in on your energetic field and start letting go of toxic relationships or fears that are holding you back from true spiritual freedom.