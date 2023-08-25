Gemini—Your September Horoscope Says Libra Season Will Spice Up Your Sex Life

With your cosmic ruler Mercury in the middle of a pesky retrograde, your Gemini horoscope for September 2023 starts off a little slow. But that’s OK! There’s no reason to rush through these last weeks of summer, anyway, so take your sweet time.

There may be a big emphasis on domestic matters throughout the first few weeks of September, as Virgo season is highlighting your home and family life. Focus on being around people who make you feel comfortable, tidy up your living space, and deal with any drama that’s making your home feel anything less than spectacular. Because Mercury is retrograding alongside the sun in your homey fourth house, you may also want to indulge in a little bit of nostalgia. Bust out your old iPod or scroll back to the earliest posts on your Instagram for a trip down memory lane.

The new moon in Virgo on September 14 brings a fresh start in your private life, so it’s a great time to invite someone new into your space or do an at-home moon ritual to manifest something special. Mercury retrograde ends the following day, so if you’ve set any lunar intentions, you’ll be able to immediately start taking action on them without Mercury’s tricks getting in your way.

Image: Unsplash; Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Things pick up quick once the autumn equinox hits on September 23 though, so prepare yourself! The sun will join feisty Mars in fellow air sign Libra, activating your passion-fueled fifth house. Summer is fun and all, but you’ll be enjoying yourself even more throughout this first chunk of fall—as this zodiacal season is all about following your heart toward romance, pleasure, and inspiration. Don’t be afraid to make the first move in a dating situation or be a little extra bold when it comes to expressing your creativity. Finally, the full moon in Aries on September 29 is a great time to bring your fun and flirty vibes out with friends, as this lunation lights up your community-oriented eleventh house. Connect with your crew and swap creative ideas.