Taurus—Your September Horoscope Promises Creative & Romantic Inspiration

Your Taurus horoscope for September 2023 starts on a high note, as your ruling planet Venus wraps up its retrograde on September 3 after six long weeks of messiness. Hooray! Domestic matters should run a lot more smoothly—and you can finally fulfill the Taurean urge to buy art and redecorate your home without running the risk of regret. The following day, abundant planet Jupiter begins retrograding in your sign, prompting a four-month-long deep dive into your personal belief system.

The sun spends the first few weeks of the month in fellow earth sign Virgo, so lots of energy is flowing toward your dating life and passion projects. Mercury is retrograde for most of that time, too, so it may not be ideal to start new flings or artistic endeavors—but even still, focus on embracing whatever makes you feel excited. This is especially true as we wrap up the first week of September, as both the sun and Mercury will be forming lucky trines to abundance planet Jupiter in Taurus. Romance, passion, adventure, and confidence are big and bright now, so enjoy the magic!

Once mid-month rolls around, you can really start following your heart toward fun new adventures, as Mercury retrograde comes to an end on September 15, and the new moon in Virgo hits just one day earlier. This is a fabulous time to set intentions and plant seeds for more passion projects. And while your Taurus nature appreciates grounded and stable energy, you might find yourself interested in taking a calculated risk, as the new moon will blow a gorgeous kiss to unconventional planet Uranus in your sign.

Image: Getty; Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

The autumn equinox on September 23 brings a vibe shift, as the sun joins feisty Mars in your routine-oriented sixth house. This new season brings renewed focus and energy to your work routine—so take the passion projects that have been brewing and start putting together a step-by-step plan. A beautiful grand earth trine between the moon, Mercury, and Jupiter in your sign guarantees that the first day of autumn will bring emotional and mental breakthroughs that motivate you to make more magic than ever before.

The month wraps up with a subtle, but powerful full moon in your sleepy twelfth house on September 29. Full moons can be exhausting, and you’ve certainly been busy burning the midnight oil—so channel any initiative you’re feeling into some solitary self-care.