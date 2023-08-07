Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says Inspiration Strikes When You Least Expect It

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of August 7 to 13 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing.

A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on something that needed to be brought to your awareness. And believe it or not, Tarot is used by people who come from all walks of life and follow all sorts of different belief systems. Whether you see the Tarot as an opportunity to connect with your spirit guides or as a lighthearted tool for stimulating your intuition and making decisions, this form of divination is always at your disposal. And since you don’t always have the time to pull out your deck and give yourself a full reading, your weekly Tarot horoscope can be a quick source of insight whenever you need it! And remember, the future is never set in stone, so think of a Tarot card reading as a chance to understand something from a different angle and ponder a unique possibility you hadn’t considered before.

Card of the Week

Card of the Week

Page of Wands

While every zodiac sign is receiving its own Tarot card pull, we’ve also pulled a card that will describe the overall energy that is impacting the collective. And for this week, that card is a sign you’re charging forward and embracing new ideas, because it happens to be the Page of Wands.

The Page of Wands wants you to embrace your more free-spirited side this week! Sometimes it’s easy for us to get stuck in our routines or to keep going along with what’s most comfortable for us. However, there’s so much more to life left to explore! What is that you’ve been wanting to do but thought you couldn’t? No dream is too big or small right now. When you combine your passion with your enthusiasm, the sky will truly be the limit for you.

Aries

6 of Cups

The 6 of Cups is about the past impacting the present. This week, you’re being called to examine whether or not you’re tethered to your past in some way. While it’s true we sometimes need to look in the rearview mirror as a way of informing current or future decisions, we can easily become stuck living in the past if we’re not careful. Don’t let nostalgia or distorted memories prevent you from making progress and appreciating what’s happening in the here and now. Allow your past to be a source of improvement rather than a source of stagnation. Read your full monthly horoscope.

Taurus

5 of Pentacles

The 5 of Pentacles acknowledges that you’ve fallen on hard times recently. Have you suffered a job loss? Are finances not flowing as easily as you’d like them to? These kinds of struggles don’t just take a toll on your pocketbook—they can become emotional, mental, and spiritual burdens as well. Don’t shoulder the weight of the world by yourself. This week you’re being encouraged to call out to your friends and family for help. All difficult periods pass eventually, but they pass much more easily when you have support. Read your full monthly horoscope.

Gemini

Queen of Wands

Aren’t you quite the social butterfly? The Queen of Wands indicates that a charming and enthusiastic energy is overflowing from within you this week, and others won’t be able to help but take notice. In fact, you could find yourself smack dab in the center of the attention! This is the perfect time to put yourself out there, connect with others, and integrate yourself into a group of like-minded individuals. Don’t hold back—your enthusiasm could end up being contagious. Read your full monthly horoscope.

Cancer

The Magician

You’re being encouraged to tap into your potential this week! The Magician is recognizing that the entire world is at your fingertips because you have everything needed to get what you want. This week you are being called to align this powerful source of inner magic with your goals—anything can truly happen! Looking for a new job? Trying to form a romantic connection? Trying to improve your cash flow? Don’t be afraid to go for it, because you are a manifestation machine right now! Read your full monthly horoscope.

Leo

Queen of Cups

The Queen of Cups indicates emotional maturity, compassion, and a nurturing spirit. This week you are being called to express this energy in some way. Perhaps a friend will approach you with relationship troubles, or it could be that a colleague is coming to you for support with a problem they’re facing. When this happens, listen from the heart as they speak, but remain emotionally separated from the issue. While it may be tempting to dive head-first into the situation with them, understand that only they can work themselves out of their predicament. Read your full monthly horoscope.

Virgo

8 of Pentacles

This week, the 8 of Pentacles is encouraging you to put your creative talents to good use and work hard at them. The more you create and hone your craft, the more others will take notice of what you’re doing—and the more inspired you will become. By putting yourself out there, you give others the opportunity to recognize your unique abilities, and this can serve as the motivation needed to continue to produce things you’re really proud of. So, get out there and become the master of your domain! Read your full monthly horoscope.

Libra

The Empress

Receiving The Empress card signals that this week is about receiving the gifts that are all around you. It’s easy to get caught up in the frenzied pace of everyday life, but now you’re being urged to stop, slow down, and connect with your senses. Eat a nice meal. Stop and smell the flowers. Breathe in fresh forest air. By grounding yourself in this way, you open yourself up to seeing, smelling, hearing, touching, tasting, and truly experiencing all of life’s greatest rewards. Read your full monthly horoscope.

Scorpio

Justice

Are your beliefs aligned with your actions in the world? Have you been making choices that reflect your highest self? That’s the question the Justice card wants you to ask yourself this week. This is especially important if you’re facing a major decision right now. What you do could have a long-lasting impact— either positive or negative—on both you and the people around you. Connect with your intuition and allow it to be the compass that leads you down the right path, so you can avoid unintended consequences down the road. Read your full monthly horoscope.

Sagittarius

The Tower

Brace yourself! Unexpected change might be headed your way this week. The kind of change The Tower signifies is sudden and unforeseen. Your first instinct may be to reject this shift — but ask yourself why you’re so resistant. Yes, these situations aren’t easy to go through, but change is necessary to progress. This jolt to your system is what you’ve needed to see where the cracks in your foundations are. In turn, it allows you to rebuild on more stable ground. Embracing this transition period and what it can teach you will lead to greater personal rewards down the road. Read your full monthly horoscope.

Capricorn

The Hierophant

You could find yourself committed to a new cause this week! The Hierophant is a card that represents belief systems, traditions, and institutions. You may have been feeling lost, aimless, and in need of direction. If you’ve been considering joining a new group, now is the time! Being surrounded by people of a similar mindset could offer you the type of community you’ve been missing. These allies could eventually become a powerful source of support as you explore the person you’re becoming. Read your full monthly horoscope.

Aquarius

4 of Swords

Rest, reflect, and recover. That is the message the 4 of Swords has for you this week. You may have faced a difficult situation recently, such as the loss of a job, the ending of a relationship, or issues related to money. This matter took a lot out of you, and now you might be feeling mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually drained. Take some time to recuperate and recharge. It’s important to give yourself this opportunity to reactivate yourself—it helps you go back into the world with a rejuvenated spirit and a new perspective. Read your full monthly horoscope.

Pisces

6 of Pentacles

You may feel compelled to go above and beyond for others this week! The 6 of Pentacles is a card of generosity, charity, and giving and receiving. This could be in a literal sense, indicating that you may give someone a loan or some other kind of financial support. However, this could also be a time when you are generous in spirit, helping someone move, lending advice, or offering much-needed support to a loved one going through a tough time. Some of the most treasured gifts we give to others are free. Read your full monthly horoscope.