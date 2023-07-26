Pisces—Your August Horoscope Says Ex-Lovers & Old Friends Are Reappearing

Venus may be retrograde, but your Pisces horoscope for August 2023 is still giving major summer of love energy!

Things kick off with a subtle but sensational full moon, inspiring you to get lost in unconventional daydreams and ditch your everyday routine in favor of fantasizing. Step away from work and spend some spiritual time alone doing a moon ritual. Communicative Mercury will be facing off with serious Saturn in your sign alongside this lunation, so this first week of August may also bring about important conversations about commitment or relationships. Stay true to yourself, Pisces!

Leo season reigns supreme through the first few weeks of the month, activating your productivity-focused sixth house. With Venus retrograding at the same time, you may be reevaluating how you spend your valuable time and energy. The new moon in Leo on August 16 brings all this energy swirling together, providing you with a moment of clarity and a chance to move forward on some of the lessons you’re currently learning. Implementing a more aligned daily routine or wellness habit is a great way to work with this lunar energy.

Once Virgo season begins on August 23, your relationships come into even more serious focus. However, Mercury retrograde starts on the same day, which could make interpersonal communication a little more difficult, and may even prompt you to rehash some past relationship disagreements that were never quite resolved. Stay flexible as you navigate any possible retrograde drama and try to take a cool and analytical approach to any charged. Your sensitivity is a gift, but taking things too personally during this time will only make things more challenging!

Image: IMaxTree; Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

The month wraps up with yet another gorgeous full moon—and this time, it’s taking place in your sign, Pisces. Thanks to an alignment with down-to-business Saturn, this is a fabulous time for setting personal boundaries and standing tall in your personal sense of authority. You’re the master of your own life, and this lunation is a time to remind yourself (and everyone else) that that’s the case.