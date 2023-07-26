Capricorn—Your August Horoscope Says You’re Getting to Know Your Shadow Self

Your Capricorn horoscope for August 2023 is plunging you down into the depths of your emotions and then shooting all the way up to explore your highest aspirations. Range is good and change is good, so get ready to break out of your usual box!

Things start off strong with an innovative full moon in your value-centric second house, so use this as an excuse to get rid of any old belongings that are bogging down your vibe or get some clarity on what’s financially important to you. Chatty Mercury is facing off with your ruling planet Saturn alongside this lunation, so you may also be prompted to have some challenging conversations in the name of expressing yourself and honoring your needs. Stand your ground, but be open to other people’s perspectives, too.

Two weeks later, a sensitive new moon in your intimate eighth house is pulling you deep into your heart, prompting you to reevaluate your personal boundaries—and perhaps set some fresh ones that are more aligned with your current needs. Your desires are in flux right now, Capricorn, so try to stay in tune with the quiet heartbeat of your spirit as you move through these emotional and energetically-charged waters.

Image: Unsplash; Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

On August 23, the sun enters fellow earth sign Virgo territory, which lightens up some of the emotional intensity you’ve been feeling and brings you a refreshing sense of inspiration. This is a time for pursuing exciting interests and embracing a sense of summer adventure, so focus on being more flexible and letting your excitement take the lead. You’ll just have to beware of Mercury retrograde snags, as this backspin begins on the same day as Virgo season. If you’re planning to travel or starting any educational endeavors, be extra mindful about double-checking dates and paying attention to details.

During the final days of the month, your professional life gets an energizing boost thanks to motivating Mars hitting your career sector. Mercury may be retrograde, but that doesn’t mean you can’t work on actualizing your goals at work! Things wrap up with the month’s second full moon on August 30, which happens to be aligning with your cosmic ruler Saturn. This is a great time for speaking your emotional truth and expressing yourself in a more authoritative way. If there’s a situation you’ve been staying quiet on, gently but firmly speak up.