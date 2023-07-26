Leo—Your August Horoscope Says You’re Starting to See Yourself Differently

Happy solar return to our cosmic lions! Your ruling planet is the sparkling sun itself, and it’s lighting up your sign for the first few weeks of August—bringing warmth, magic, and confidence to all you do. Love planet Venus continues retrograding through your sign all month, too, but even that can’t kill the vibe of your Leo horoscope for August 2023.

August kicks off with a rebellious full moon in your relationship sector, pushing you to reevaluate the dynamics of your closest partnerships and break free of any commitments that aren’t allowing your one-of-a-kind individuality to shine. Leos like you need to feel truly boundless when it comes to authentic self-expression!

As you approach the middle of the month, both the sun and Venus in your sign start squaring off with wild child Uranus and go-big-or-go-home Jupiter. Sudden shifts in your heart’s desires could send you unexpectedly exploring new people, perspectives, or parts of yourself. Change isn’t easy, but it is exciting—just try not to go overboard acting on every fleeting feeling. This energy culminates with the new moon on August 16. This lunation is an especially powerful moment for you, Leo, as it finds the sun, moon, and Venus retrograde all clustered closely together in your sign. Make a birthday season wish and allow your intuition to help guide you toward your next moves.

Leo season wraps up on August 23 (every party ends sometime, babe!), and the incoming Virgo season will light up your second house of money and material possessions. Mercury retrograde starts the same day, so avoid making any major purchases or finance-related decisions. Instead, focus on reviewing your post-birthday bank statements and reassessing how you’d like to allocate your funds. A week later, an emotional full moon closes out the month on an introspective note, inspiring you to strengthen your boundaries in the name of softening your heart.