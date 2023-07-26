Cancer—Your August Horoscope Wants You to Rebuild Your Self-Esteem This Month

Your Cancer horoscope for August 2023 brings lots of energy to matters of money, income, and your material possessions. But the powerful full moon on August 1 will shine a light on less tangible matters, like your boundaries and energetic bonds. If your closest relationships aren’t in alignment with your values, now’s the time to face it—and to break the mold in the name of being true to yourself.

The sun and Venus retrograde are together in your sensual second house for the first few weeks of August, making it a great time to work through self-esteem issues, sort out your values in regards to money, and assess anything that’s inhibiting you from being present with your body and physical senses. Take all that you’ve been ruminating in these departments over the past couple weeks and set it in motion under the dramatic but empowering new moon on August 16. Remember, sometimes a little unexpected challenge can be the catalyst for turning a corner.

Virgo season begins on August 23, which finds the sun entering your communication-oriented third house. Expect a packed calendar and non-stop notifications on your phone! Unfortunately, Mercury retrograde starts on the very same day, which adds a bit of its signature messiness into the cosmic mix. While being booked and busy will be fun, you’ll want to be extra cautious when it comes to double-checking messages for typos, choosing your words more wisely, and being clear about the logistical details of your plans.

Image: Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

The month wraps up with a watery blue moon in your expansive house of higher knowledge. This lunar moment puts you in touch with your spirit’s greatest aspirations, while also reminding you of the parameters you have to work within to actualize them. Don’t overlook the little details when it comes to achieving your biggest goals. Your dreams need some structure in order to really start shining.