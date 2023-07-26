Gemini—Your August Horoscope Predicts Retrograde-Related Learning Experiences

Your summer social calendar is poppin’ thanks to the Leo season sun transiting your busy-bodied third house throughout the first few weeks of the month. But pace yourself, because your Gemini horoscope for August 2023 will require you to pump the brakes, too.

Things kick off with an exciting full moon in fellow air sign Aquarius, encouraging you to channel your inner rebel and let go of limiting beliefs. You’re the master of your own life, Gemini, and this lunation is a reminder to let your dreams take up more space. Your ruling planet Mercury is facing off with no-BS Saturn at the same time, though, so you may need to get real about balancing your responsibilities with your aspirations. Instead of caving under the pressure, spend this week making a solid plan.

Speaking of plans, you may get a burst of spiritual inspiration around August 9, when your ruler Mercury vibes out with expansive planet Jupiter. Stay open to intuitive downloads or information coming in your dreams. A week later, the new moon in Leo brings an opportunity to revisit some meaningful conversations or process some thoughts about what’s really important to you.

Set your new moon intentions while you can, because once Mercury retrograde starts on August 23—the same day that Virgo season begins—it’ll be a little more challenging to get fresh ideas off the ground. You’re a Mercury-ruled sign, so this backspin may hit close to home, causing snags in family communication or bringing up past drama in your private life. It’s a good time for getting around to some home projects that were left in the dust of your to-do list during Leo season’s merrymaking.

Image: Adobe; Getty. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

While penciling in some downtime during this month’s final week is good, the month wraps up with feisty Mars hitting your pleasure and dating sector on August 27. Take things slow when it comes to romance, and don’t fall too hard if an ex comes wandering back into the picture! Finally, the full moon on August 30 shines a light on your career sector, encouraging you to find a balance between career goals and personal responsibilities.