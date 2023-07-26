Read Next: The 13 Best Carry-On Bags to Shop For Your Next Getaway
Taurus—Your August Horoscope Predicts Sudden Changes That Hit Close to Home

Venus—your ruling planet—is still retrograde.
StyleCaster | Taurus 2023 Horoscope
Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster
Leo season’s dramatics tend to hit close to home for our cosmic bulls, so your Taurus horoscope for August 2023 is full of powerful moments, both personally and professionally. Plus, with your ruling planet Venus still retrograding throughout the duration of this month, it’s extra important to tend to the needs of your heart.

August begins with the Aquarius full moon in your public-facing tenth house, which encourages you to start paving your own professional path and embrace your genuine authenticity at work. Don’t be afraid to pursue unconventional goals or start pulling away from a career that’s keeping you boxed in.

Love planet Venus is your cosmic ruler, so its current retrograde has sent you into an especially deep review of your values, memories, and past relationships since last month. But the Venus cazimi on August 13 serves as a bright spot in this backspin, helping you see the progress you’ve made and move forward with clarity. That same week, Venus will connect with ever-unpredictable Uranus in your sign, bringing surprising changes of heart and sudden revelations.

Thankfully, there’s some summer fun in store, too. Virgo season begins on August 23, lighting up your fifth house of pleasure and romance. A slight party foul comes in the form of Mercury retrograde, which begins the same day, but don’t let that spoil your good time! Focus on accepting that things don’t always flow the way you want them to—and that you can have fun and get your flirt on regardless.

StyleCaster | Weekly Horoscope For Every Zodiac Sign
Image: Adobe; Getty. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

The month’s second full moon hits on August 30, and it’s a powerful time to check in on the energy that you’re surrounding yourself with. Are you spending time with supportive people who root for your self-expression—or lowkey frenemies who would rather yuck your yum? Haters gonna hate, that’s for sure, but that doesn’t mean you have to give them inner-circle access to your magic.

