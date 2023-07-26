August has arrived, and every zodiac sign’s August 2023 horoscope has some cosmic excitement in store. As always, we start things off in the heart of Leo season, which turns the heat up on hot girl summer while boosting our creativity and confidence levels. Let’s have some summer fun! Give into your glam and don’t be afraid to summon your inner drama queen, especially when the sun aligns with Venus retrograde for a glitzy Venus cazimi on August 13. However, let’s not forget we still have five other retrogrades in store this month, including Saturn, Pluto, Uranus, Jupiter, and even Mercury.

While the sun in Leo is shining brightly (Leo is the sun’s home sign, after all!), the first major cosmic event of the month comes in hot on August 1, when the full moon rises in free-thinking Aquarius. This lunation pushes us to forge our own path, celebrate our uniqueness, and embrace our individuality—even if it means having to shed some old skins.

The following week, both Venus retrograde and the sun square off with unpredictable Uranus, bringing about sudden changes of heart. You may face some unexpected challenges, so don’t be afraid to think outside the box as you navigate the twists! Just take things slow when it comes to relationship or beauty-related decisions, as Venus retrograde’s energy may render some of these urges fleeting.

The new moon on August 16 brings the luminaries together in Leo’s zodiacal lion’s den for a dramatic fresh start. This lunation is conjunct Venus retrograde—which is dominating our love lives throughout the duration of August—so this new moon can be a helpful time to take initiative toward resolving any persistent relationship issues or conflicting desires that have cropped up within your heart over the past weeks.

August 23 is a date to mark your calendars for, as it’s the first day of Virgo season as well as the start of Mercury retrograde. The sun in Virgo shines a light on our daily maintenance activities, inspiring us to clean up our schedules and get our lives in order. Unfortunately, Mercury retrograde in Virgo is kicking off on the very same day, which can make it difficult to see all of life’s little details with clarity. Have patience with yourself and others, as this is the fifth and final planet to join Team Retrograde for the time being.

The month wraps up with just as much cosmic action as it started with. On August 27, passionate Mars enters Libra, bringing energy to social situations and relationships. A day later, shock-artist Uranus begins its annual retrograde, pushing us to process some of the more unforeseeable twists and turns that have taken place within the collective and our own lives over the past months. Finally, we have a powerful full moon in Pisces on August 30. This is the second full moon to hit during August, making it a special Blue Moon. Sitting across from the pragmatic sun in Virgo, now’s a time to let go of some fantasies for the sake of leveling up your reality.

Read on for your full horoscope for the month of August 2023, according to your sun sign and/or rising sign:

Aries

This month sets the stage for the fiery new moon in Leo two weeks later, which sets your creativity ablaze and may even turn up the heat on a pending flirtation.

Taurus

Love planet Venus is your cosmic ruler, so its current retrograde has sent you into an especially deep review of your values, memories, and past relationships since last month.

Gemini

Set your new moon intentions while you can, because once Mercury retrograde starts on August 23—the same day that Virgo season begins—it'll be a little more challenging to get fresh ideas off the ground.

Cancer

The powerful full moon on August 1 will shine a light on less tangible matters, like your boundaries and energetic bonds. If your closest relationships aren't in alignment with your values, now's the time to face it.

Leo

August kicks off with a rebellious full moon in your relationship sector, pushing you to reevaluate the dynamics of your closest partnerships and break free of any commitments that aren't allowing your one-of-a-kind individuality to shine.

Virgo

The sun is shining in your sign for the coming month and boosting your confidence levels, so let yourself take the spotlight. Unfortunately, Mercury retrograde also begins the same day, but that doesn't have to ruin the fun.

Libra

Things kick off with an inspiring full moon in your flirty fifth house, which is the perfect time to let go of your creative inhibitions or free yourself of a situationship that may have been cramping your style.

Scorpio

The month begins with a full moon, which asks you to take a break from your professional grind to focus on your private life. Are your domestic relationships and living situations providing you with the foundation you need for your upward growth?

Sagittarius

Once Virgo season begins on August 23, your career takes center stage, as the sun lights up your public-facing tenth house. This is a great time to breathe some energy into your personal ambitions and professional goals.

Capricorn

On August 23, the sun enters fellow earth sign Virgo territory, which lightens up some of the emotional intensity you've been feeling and brings you a refreshing sense of inspiration.

Aquarius

The month's opening act is a powerful full moon in your sign, making this a glorious time to free yourself from other people's expectations and embrace your wonderful weirdness in all its glory.

Pisces

Mercury retrograde starts on August 23, which could make interpersonal communication a little more difficult, and may even prompt you to rehash some past relationship disagreements that were never quite resolved.