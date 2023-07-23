Your Weekly Horoscope Says Venus Retrograde Is Already Healing Hearts

Your horoscope for the week of July 23 to 29 has a few surprises in store, but healing can often take you on a bumpy and unpredictable journey. Although you may feel the increasing pressure, there’s magic along the way that will motivate you to no end.

The world is flushed in pink, the Barbie movie has officially been released, and everyone’s love life is an emotional rollercoaster ride. Is it a coincidence that Venus is officially retrograde? I think not. This retrograde is asking you to find the beauty in your flaws and never forget that there’s no such thing as perfection. Remember—you already have it all. And after Chiron stations retrograde on July 23, you should double-up on the self-love. Your identity is slowly evolving and you are neither too much or not enough. You are just right.

Shockwaves are imminent, because July 23 is also when communication-planet Mercury squares off with edgy and unpredictable Uranus. Although this could spark a fire of unexpected inspiration that paves a new way, it could also lead to unexpected twists and turns that cause nothing but inconvenience. C’est la vie!

It’s clear we’re on the brink of a cultural revolution, as evidenced by the fact that Pluto—the creator and destroyer—is brushing against the North Node of Destiny on July 28. This will pull the rug underneath us, showing us what we’re feeling motivated to make happen. Sometimes, the Universe just needs to give us a little push.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming week, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Aries

This week is packed with exciting possibilities.

This week, you’re exploring possibilities.

The week begins on Sunday, July 23, with Mercury in Leo and your house of romance squaring Uranus in Taurus and your house of tactile excitement. Aries, you might be head over heels about someone you just met. Their scent, their touch, everything is making your body tingle. Perhaps you haven’t even gone on a first date, but you can’t get them out of your mind. If you’re already in a love relationship, you could have this reaction to your partner. Or you could have a really amazing dessert that you can’t stop talking about.

On Tuesday, July 25, Pluto in Capricorn squares the Nodes of Fate. Today, everything seems to have significance, such as the things that people say and whether they help or hinder you on your path. Aries, you might be perceiving ill intentions when someone is actually distracted by something going on in their own life. Today, look for ways to be less sensitive to what the rest of the world does. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Taurus

This week is about sharing and helping.

The week begins on Sunday, July 23, with Mercury in Leo and your house of home and family squaring Uranus in your own sign of Taurus. There might be a family discussion about moving. Taurus, you might not be the one moving, but perhaps one of your kids is going off to college or your sister is changing residences. It’s likely that you’ll be asked to help with all the tasks involved in a residential move.

On Tuesday, July 25, Pluto in Capricorn squares the Nodes of Fate. Very recently, perhaps an important relationship became a little bit easier. There is still some intensity around this as you learn how to navigate the partnership. Taurus, it’s as if you’re hearing each other and understanding each other’s needs more clearly. Today, you can feel like you have a real connection. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Gemini

This week, you could be inspired.

The week begins on Sunday, July 23, with Mercury in Leo and your house of ideas and inventions squaring Uranus in Taurus and your house of intuition. Today, a muse might be speaking loudly in your ear. Gemini, you could have a sudden bolt of inspiration that gives you the solution to an everyday problem. This could make your life easier or even many people’s lives easier. Consider writing down this idea, because it might be something worth patenting at some point.

On Tuesday, July 25, Pluto in Capricorn squares the Nodes of Fate. Gemini, you might have had a recent breakthrough, and now you have a greater sense of self-confidence and well-being. All of your self-reflection and inner work is really starting to pay off, and this will clear the way for more interesting opportunities in the near future. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Cancer

This week is about love and gifts.

The week begins on Sunday, July 23, with Mercury in Leo and your house of money squaring Uranus in Taurus and your house of future plans. Cancer, you have two selves—your current self and your future self—and they have different goals. Your future self would like you to save more money, while your current self hopes that you’ll have more money in the future. But the truth is you’ll be on the road to prosperity if you consider your future self. Today, you can make a breakthrough when it comes to money.

On Tuesday, July 25, Pluto in Capricorn squares the Nodes of Fate. Recently, perhaps a romantic relationship became a little easier. This might be due to you being clearer about what you need from the relationship. Perhaps you’d hoped that the other person would intuitively understand what you needed, but now that you’re saying it out loud, it’s more likely that you’ll receive what you want. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Leo

This week, you’re looking for a big change.

The week begins on Sunday, July 23, with Mercury in Leo and your house of confidence squaring Uranus in Taurus and your house of career. Leo, you might have many thoughts today, most of them centered around a desire for a career change. This aspect is good for technical analysis, but it can also make your head spin with undeveloped ideas and half-baked plans. Block out distractions and use this genius energy productively to look for fresh solutions to the career conundrum. You could have a breakthrough today.

On Tuesday, July 25, Pluto in Capricorn squares the Nodes of Fate. Leo, you might be finishing some DIY projects for your house or apartment, or perhaps you just moved and are still unpacking. Now it’s going to be easier to turn your dwelling into a real home. This means hanging up pictures and adding some decorative touches. Then send out the invitations for a housewarming party. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Virgo

This week, you’re honing your skills.

The week begins on Sunday, July 23, with Mercury in Leo and your house of intuition squaring Uranus in Taurus and your house of education. Virgo, you might want to study how to make your intuition and psychic impressions more reliable. Or perhaps you want to take your psychic gifts and increase your skill through classes or private lessons. This is a good day to study Tarot, palmistry, psychic mediumship, and, of course, astrology. In fact, you could stumble on new information that helps you put the pieces together.

On Tuesday, July 25, Pluto in Capricorn squares the Nodes of Fate. Over the past year or so you might have felt overwhelmed by the amount of information, paperwork, and communication you had to deal with. But now it’s going to be easier. Virgo, you might have an inspiration for how to organize your paperwork. You could configure your in-box so that you only have to see urgent messages. Your productivity is bound to increase. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Libra

This week, a change in a relationship could make you smile.

The week begins on Sunday, July 23, with Mercury in Leo and your house of friendship and acquaintances squaring Uranus in Taurus and your house of meaningful connections. Someone who has been on the periphery of your life could now take on a more significant role. If you’re looking for love, a friend might become a romantic partner. An acquaintance could become a true friend, someone who will listen to you and provide support. Today, a friendship could take a surprising turn.

On Tuesday, July 25, Pluto in Capricorn squares the Nodes of Fate. While financial matters can always be a challenge, now moneymaking is going to get a tiny bit easier. There are some financial opportunities coming up, perhaps the ones you’ve been asking the Universe for are finally arriving. They could still feel a little outside your comfort zone, so take the time to do research or ask knowledgeable people for help. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Scorpio

This week, your timing is great.

The week begins on Sunday, July 23, with Mercury in Leo and your house of social opportunities squaring Uranus in Taurus and your house of relationships. Scorpio, you and your dating partner might be ready to get serious, which could involve introducing them to your friends and family. There could be a social occasion where many of your relatives are gathering, allowing your sweetheart to meet them all in one afternoon. It’s also possible that you and your dating partner are attending a family wedding or anniversary party.

On Tuesday, July 25, Pluto in Capricorn squares the Nodes of Fate. Scorpio, your life is about to get a little bit easier, and you might receive more help from the Universe. You could experience instances of synchronicity, finding yourself in the right place at the right time. The things you’ve been wishing for might manifest as tangible opportunities you can seize. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Sagittarius

This week, you’re ready to take off.

The week begins on Sunday, July 23, with Mercury in Leo and your house of travel squaring Uranus in Taurus and your house of daily routines. Sagittarius, you might feel a strong urge to incorporate more travel into your life. Perhaps you’ve recently returned from a trip and can’t wait to go again. Or maybe it’s been a while since your last adventure, and you’re itching to add some stamps to your passport. Now is the time to explore unconventional ways to satisfy your travel cravings. This might involve travel blogging, couch surfing, or embarking on a backpacking trip through rural areas.

On Tuesday, July 25, Pluto in Capricorn squares the Nodes of Fate. Sagittarius, a situation regarding your health and well-being is about to get a little easier. Practitioners will be more accessible, and you could find someone who truly understands what you’ve been going through. You might also be able to make changes to your diet or sleep schedule that greatly benefit you. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Capricorn

This week, success is coming.

The week begins on Sunday, July 23, with Mercury in Leo and your house of power squaring Uranus in Taurus and your house of leadership. Capricorn, you might be preparing for your first management position, or it’s possible that your team is expanding and you’ll be managing more people than ever before. Perhaps you’re starting a business and getting ready to hire employees. Now is the time to focus on the type of leader you want to be. As your power grows, it’s important to hone your leadership skills.

On Tuesday, July 25, Pluto in Capricorn squares the Nodes of Fate. Until recently, you might have felt blocked in the realm of creativity. However, the restrictions and barriers that held you back are starting to loosen. This could mean that you’re engaging in more art or your writer’s block is dissipating. Soon, your creativity will flow effortlessly onto paper or canvas or through your musical instrument. Capricorn, it’s a good idea to set aside some time today to gather your creative tools and prepare to be inspired. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Aquarius

This week, success is coming.

The week begins on Sunday, July 23, with Mercury in Leo and your house of power squaring Uranus in Taurus and your house of leadership. Capricorn, you might be preparing for your first management position, or it’s possible that your team is expanding and you’ll be managing more people than ever before. Perhaps you’re starting a business and getting ready to hire employees. Now is the time to focus on the type of leader you want to be. As your power grows, it’s important to hone your leadership skills.

On Tuesday, July 25, Pluto in Capricorn squares the Nodes of Fate. Until recently, you might have felt blocked in the realm of creativity. However, the restrictions and barriers that held you back are starting to loosen. This could mean that you’re engaging in more art or your writer’s block is dissipating. Soon, your creativity will flow effortlessly onto paper or canvas or through your musical instrument. Capricorn, it’s a good idea to set aside some time today to gather your creative tools and prepare to be inspired. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Pisces

This week, you’re changing things from top to bottom.

The week begins on Sunday, July 23, with Mercury in Leo and your house of routines squaring Uranus in Taurus and your house of ideas. Pisces, you might find yourself listening to productivity videos or hearing people talk about minimalism, which sparks the inspiration to transform your basic routines and living circumstances. You might declutter entire rooms, boxing up excess belongings to create a clear and enjoyable space.

On Tuesday, July 25, Pluto in Capricorn squares the Nodes of Fate. Over the past year or so you might have dedicated considerable thought to how you communicate and how to make yourself understood. Now things are becoming a little easier in that regard. Pisces, you’re likely to experience a greater ability to express yourself in writing, whether it’s for personal or professional purposes. You can make yourself understood whether you’re talking to a friend or speaking in front of a group. Most importantly, you’ll find it easier to silence the inner critic that lives in your head. Read your full monthly horoscope here.