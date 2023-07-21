If you’re new to astrology, Chiron may be unfamiliar to you. And although you may be tempted to overlook this lesser known celestial body, you would be doing yourself a disservice. For one thing, it can describe some of your deepest insecurities and sensitivities, which is one reason why Chiron retrograde will affect each zodiac sign for the rest of 2023.

Once believed to be an asteroid, this astronomical object is officially the first identified “Centaur”. The reclassification is more than fitting, as Chiron actually was the name of a famous centaur from Greek mythology. In fact, he was a teacher and a healer that taught great warriors like Jason and Achilles. However, despite being referred to as the “wisest and justest of all the centaurs” in Homer’s Iliad, the irony was that Chiron could not heal himself. He could share his knowledge with the greats and prepare them for surviving battle, but he could not heal himself after being accidentally wounded by his student Hercules, eventually giving up his immortality for the release of Prometheus.

The meaning of Chiron in astrology is directly tied to his influence on Greek mythology. If you look at the zodiac sign and astrological house of your Chiron placement, you’ll discover the nature of your deepest wounds—both physical and psychological—and where you sustained them. However, the beauty of your Chiron placement is that it also describes your purest empathy and how you’re capable of healing others. After all, it’s by going through a painful experience that you gain direct knowledge of how that experience feels, making it easier to help others through similar issues.

Chiron retrograde lasts from July 23 to December 26.

Chiron has been moving through passionate and aggressive Aries since 2018, where it will remain until it begins to enter Taurus in 2026. Throughout this time, Chiron has been encouraging us to heal our identities, regain our voice, and fight for who you are and what you stand for. It will also heal us where our egos have been bruised, showing us how to go for wins without obsessing over the losses.

Stationing retrograde on July 23 at exactly 19 degrees Aries, Chiron retrograde will allow us to look at some of the failures we’ve experienced with renewed love and light. While it could pick at old wounds, it may only be because those wounds are healing in the wrong way. You may need to go back to the source of the pain to understand what is needed to treat it at the root. Give yourself time to find the right medicine, whatever that may look like. This retrograde will last until December 26, giving us plenty of time to process these healing developments. Fear not, this retrograde is a lot scarier than it sounds. In fact, the experience could feel like the hug you’ve been needing. Let’s not forget that in astrology, the glyph for Chiron very similar to a key. One could think of it as the key to your heart.

Here’s what you can expect from Chiron retrograde 2023, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):

Aries

You may feel Chiron retrograde on a deep and intrinsic level. In fact, you may be healing whatever has held you back from truly embracing your identity. As Chiron retrogrades through your first house of the self, you may be spending time getting to know the real you and letting of what has felt like an inauthentic expression of your truth. There’s never been a better time for self-love, so start off each day giving yourself a healing pep talk in the mirror. Not only are you learning how to forgive yourself and let go of shame, but your mere presence will inspire others to do the same. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Taurus

It’s time to go inward, Taurus. In fact, you’re going so deep that you’re healing parts of yourself you may not even be conscious of. As Chiron retrogrades through your 12th house of spirituality and subliminal energies, you’re feeling compelled to tap into the feelings and emotions sitting just below the surface. You may have been wondering why you feel a certain way, as though your sadness can’t be ascribed to anything. However, Chiron retrograde will show you that sadness does not need a reason, giving you permission to actually feel it and heal it. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Gemini

Like everyone else, you just want to be liked by others. However, you may be struggling to feel connected to the world at large; as though you’re alone with your hopes and dreams. Chiron retrograde could be what cleanses your perspective, as it will show you just how much you’ve not only healed others, but yourself. You’re letting go of the ego that has held you back from trying to connect, because you’re realizing the difference you make when you put yourself out there and lead the way. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Cancer

Although Cancers thrive on being great providers, they’re also most likely to suffer from imposter syndrome. And with Chiron retrograding through your 10th house of career and media image, you’re learning how to accept the success you’ve earned and take accountability for projects haven’t been prioritizing. You know you’re your harshest critic, so keep in mind that not everyone has the same high standards that you do. The fact that you actually have standards is already a good sign. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Leo

You may be struggling to know what to believe in anymore, as though you’ve lost your way. Chiron retrograde will reorient your inner compass, as it takes place in your ninth house of wisdom, expansion, and journeys. You may realize that you’re hungry for something more; something out-of-this-world and contrary to your day-to-day experiences. This retrograde will help you find those answers within yourself, healing what has held you back from embarking on some of the adventures you’ve always dreamed of. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Virgo

You may be feeling more guarded than usual, especially if you feel as though you showed someone your cards too quickly. You may even feel gypped, as though you invested in something that did not pay off. Either way, Chiron is about to retrograde through your eighth house of merging energies and shared resources, helping you work through your hesitancy to put your trust in something. This could be an extremely transformative year for you, so embrace the process of letting go of the shame surrounding your deepest, darkest secrets. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Libra

It’s hard to feel like you’re on the same team as someone when love sits so closely to hate. As Chiron retrogrades through your seventh house of partnerships, you’re reflecting on the rejections, disappointments, and betrayals that may be harming your future outlook on working together. This retrograde will help you heal codependent tendencies as well as nurture the wounds that may be creating avoidant behaviors. As you let go of inhibiting patterns, you are making yourself an even more powerful ally to someone else. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Scorpio

You may feel like your energy reserves are being depleted, and without being refilled, it could eventually put you in a state of executive dysfunction. If the order and wellness of your life has become less of a priority, Chiron retrograde will help you heal what’s preventing you from nurturing yourself. Taking good care of ourselves is harder than it looks, especially if you’re struggling to keep up. As Chiron retrogrades through your sixth house of work and health, it will help you let go of the shame sitting at the root of your procrastination. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Sagittarius

You may be struggling to enjoy the pleasure and creativity in your life, especially if you’ve been heartbroken recently. If your heart is still on the mend, Chiron retrograde may help you process and integrate some of these lessons in love and loss. As Chiron spins backward through your fifth house of romance and self-expression, it’s paving the way for you to turn your painful experiences into brilliant art. It’s time to heal your soul by coloring outside of the lines and falling in love without fear of failure. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Capricorn

Some insecurities may arise during Chiron retrograde, especially in your personal life. As the “wounded healer” redirects your fourth house of home and family toward inner healing, you may be looking back on some of the pain you’ve been holding onto that you no longer have to. Some of your early childhood experiences—as well as experiences with other family members—can instill beliefs within you that are not always yours. This retrograde will help you identify which beliefs are yours and which are theirs. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Aquarius

Using the wrong words and exchanging messages that gloss over the truth can do a number on your happiness. Now that Chiron is retrograding through your third house of communication, close friends, and day-to-day administrative activities, inspiring you to speak your truth with vulnerability. It’s showing you how to keep up with your inbox, but it’s also showing you how to quit shaming yourself if you don’t reply to an unimportant text immediately. You’re ready for authentic communication, not superficial communication. And believe me—people will want to listen. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Pisces

You’re learning how to tell the difference between what you want, what you need, and what you’ve been told you should have. As Chiron retrogrades through your second house of money and self-worth, you’re going inward and healing your imposter syndrome. It’s time to realize that you do deserve good things. It’s time to realize that you don’t need an expensive product to make your life better. Rediscover the values and possessions that truly give you self-esteem, because they will support you and bolster you like nothing else. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.