The ocean draws us toward its sea of mysteries all year round, but the beach comes alive in the summer. This is when families and friends frolic to the place where sand meets water; where crashing waves can drown out the sound of all your worries. If you’re wondering which beach you should travel to, according to your zodiac sign, you’ve come to the right place.

You don’t need science to prove that being near water does wonders for the soul, as you can literally feel your mental health improving with each step you take toward the ocean. The smell of the salt air, the sound of children’s laughter, the cooling feeling that rushes up your body once your feet step into the water—all of it comes together to create an experience that never fails to lift your mood. Even if you don’t like the minor inconveniences that come with it—such as sand leaking into your car during the car ride home—you know you still feel mesmerized by that vast expanse of blue.

Let’s look beyond the crowded and touristy beaches you’ve probably seen a million times and remember the raw, untamed beauty that thrives in this place. Some beaches are wild, fierce, and mysterious, capturing an unknowable part of our spirits in a way few things can.

Step into a liminal space where the land laces fingers with the sea. Find out which unique beach you should explore this summer, according to your zodiac sign:

The Beach Each Zodiac Sign Should Explore

Getty

Aries: Wai’anapanapa Black Sand Beach, Maui

You were born from fire, Aries. Nothing will make you feel more connected to your elemental strength than a black sand beach, specifically Wai’anapanapa. Simmering along the edge of a private cove in Maui, the jagged coastline was etched from volcanic rock and the sand is the result of waves pounding against lava from the Haleakalā volcano for millions and millions of years. Make a reservation to explore this blackened beach and don’t forget to think about the way fire is also coursing through your veins.

Getty

Taurus: Papakolea Green Sand Beach, Hawaii

Taurus is the zodiac sign of beauty and abundance, making your earthy nature deeply connected to the color green. Not only is the the color of the heart chakra, but it is also the color of the sand on Papakolea Beach on the Big Island of Hawaii. This sand sparkles in the sun like millions of tiny gems, as its lush hue comes from crushed olivine crystals that were formed during the eruption of the Pu‘u Mahana cinder cone volcano that took place 50,000 years ago. Make the trek to this magical beach and be transformed.

Wikipedia Commons

Gemini: Gulpiyuri Beach, Spain

Your Mercury-ruled nature makes you curious, zany, and interested in things that seem to defy logic. You’ll love to be the first one in your friend group to visit the strange and enchanting Gulpiyuri Beach in Spain. After all, this is known as the “smallest beach in the world”. Located near Llanes in Northern Spain, the unique Playa de Gulpiyuri is technically a flooded sinkhole that was created as the Cantabrian Sea etched the coastline and leaked through caves forming in its rocky cliffs. The result is a stunning geological wonder that will entice the Gemini mind.

Getty

Cancer: Mosquito Bay, Puerto Rico

Being the water sign that you are, you live and breathe at the beach. This is where you create memories with close loved ones and your spirit is rejuvenated as soon as the approaching ripples of water wrap themselves around your feet. Being near the ocean always helps you tap into your inner magic, but witnessing Mosquito Bay—the most famous bioluminescent beach in the world—will unlock your superpowers. You can relate to the blooming algae plankton present in the water, because crashing waves also make you feel like glittering.

Getty

Leo: Hot Water Beach, New Zealand

When you go to the beach, you know you want to lie back and luxuriate like a mermaid taking a break from her long swim. New Zealand’s famous Hot Water Beach takes relaxation to a whole new level, as the beach is situated above underground hot springs that rise through the wet sand. Located along the east coast of the Coromandel Peninsula, this is the perfect beach for a Leo who wants to play on the beach and float around at the same time, making it the ideal destination for their joyful nature and childlike proclivities.

Getty

Virgo: Whitehaven Beach, Australia

The world can be stressful and chaotic, which is why Virgos are always searching for order, purity, and cleanliness. Nothing will put the Virgo mind more at ease than a visit to Queensland’s famous Whitehaven Beach, which quite literally looks like a big slice of heaven. This award-winning beach is made from pure white silica sand that fades into pristine turquoise blue waters. The only problem with bringing a Virgo here? They probably won’t want to leave!

Getty

Libra: Pink Sand Beach, Indonesia

Being a Venus-ruled zodiac sign, there’s nothing you love more than a beach that’s just as relaxing as it is picturesque. Here at the Pink Sand Beach in Komodo Island—the pinkest beach in the entire world—you can relax to softly rippling water and spend time taking in the beauty. Surprisingly, it’s also not the most crowded beach in the world, making it the perfect location to take stunning Instagram photos. And because you’re also an intellectual air sign, you’ll love examining the light red sand, which gains its color from microscopic coral insects, known as foraminifera.

Getty

Scorpio: Navagio Beach, Greece

The infamous Navagio Beach—a.k.a. Shripwreck Beach—of the Ionian Islands is even more enigmatic than it looks. You’re naturally drawn to remote beauty; to secrets and taboos that only you know about. You’ll love the fact that you can only reach Navagio Beach by boat, and once you arrive, you’ll feel just as enchanted by the brilliant blue water as you are fascinated by the wreck of MV Panagiotis. This is said to be a smuggling contraband ship that has been deteriorating on the beach for decades. There’s nothing you love more than a mystery to solve, Scorpio.

Getty

Sagittarius: Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland

Your mutable fire is always looking for ways new ways of seeing the world, Sagittarius. And when you climb the hexagonal steps of Giant’s Causeway, one of the most mind-blowing and unique beaches of all time, you’ll contemplate this beautiful consequences of fire. This intricate rock formation is situated at the top of Northern Ireland in County Antrim, and is the result of highly fluid molten basalt that arose from volcanic activity around 50 to 60 million years ago. This area is also steeped in Celtic mythology, which will enthrall the philosophical side of your personality.

Getty

Capricorn: Diamond Beach, Iceland

Capricorns are ruled by Saturn, a planet that is known for being distant, cold, and stoic. And because you were born to survive strenuous situations and embrace delayed gratification, you can appreciate the harsh beauty of Iceland’s famous Diamond Beach. It gets its moniker from the large chunks of ice that break off the nearby Breiðamerkurjökull glacier and wash up on the beach, reflecting against the pitch black volcanic sand. And if you make the challenging trek to Diamond Beach during Capricorn season, you may even catch the aurora borealis, making the cold weather worth your while.

Getty

Aquarius: Glass Beach, California

You’re a voice for the people, and although increasing human activity can cause harm to any natural setting, you love the way Fort Bragg’s Glass Beach captures the ironic beauty that can arise when people leave their mark on nature. Glass Beach—which happens to be the most internet-searched beach in California—is famous for the multicolored sea glass that has washed up on the shore after years of garbage being dumped into an area of the coastline. Although that dump site has been closed since 1967, it has left unexpected beauty in its stead that any eccentric Aquarius could appreciate.

Getty

Pisces: Chandipur Vanishing Beach, India

If you’re a Pisces, you were made to be one with the ocean. One reason you’re so fascinated by its dark depths is the unknown aspects of its world, as so many of its secrets remain unexplored. You’re always searching for a way to unplug from reality and enter a dream realm, which is why you’ll appreciate the captivating mystery of Chandipur Beach in Odisha, India. Situated along the Bay of Bengal, the ocean mysteriously disappears every day at this beach, which is why it’s also called the “Vanishing Beach”. Any Pisces will love running along the sand where the ocean once stood, knowing the tide will flow back to them eventually.