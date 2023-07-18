Leo season is a time of passion, romance, creativity, and self-expression. It takes place in the thick of summer, when your heart is on a high from all the fun you’re having. And although the heat is getting more brutal by the year, you unlock pockets of childhood nostalgia that heal you in a way you didn’t know you needed healing. Here’s how Leo season will affect each zodiac sign during 2023, because it’s bound to be extra healing this year.

When I say this year’s Leo season is going to be dramatic, that’s only the tip of the iceberg. It begins on July 22 at 9:50 p.m., just 17 minutes after Venus stations retrograde at 22 degrees of Leo. From the get-go, Leo season involves deep healing of our relationships and what constitutes the basis of our self-esteem and sense of security. There may be separations and reparations, as people will be coming together just as swiftly as they demand space.

Despite the conflicting vibe, you will feel inspired to pull yourself up by August 1, as Mars in Virgo finally forms a trine with Jupiter in Taurus after it’s long stand-off with Saturn. This will give us the confidence, energy, and drive to create the life we want for ourselves. And as the Leo sun lights a match against Jupiter on August 6, it will put you in the mood to indulge in the pleasures that you’ve been denied for so long.

Leo season begins on July 22 and ends on August 23.

By August 16, you will have the ability to give and receive healing as the Leo sun forms a trine with Chiron in Aries, which happens to be retrograde. Chiron is known as the “wounded healer”, giving you an opportunity to understand where your insecurities are stemming from and how you can use your experiences to help others. To heal others is also to heal yourself, giving them what was never given to you and breaking cycles of trauma. Unexpected lessons arrive by August 15, when the Leo sun squares off with Uranus in Taurus, making way for the bolt of lightning that sets a fire of inspiration. Have faith that Leo season is bringing you where you’re meant to be, as the sun will later form a trine to the newly established North Node in Aries, pointing you toward liberation and self-actualization. Yes, you are worth it!

Leo season comes to an end on August 23 at 5 a.m., just one day after Mars in Virgo forms an opposition with disorienting Neptune retrograde. This leaves us hanging on the edge of our seats as Leo season comes to an end, as the cloud of confusion hovering over a situation means there are still more answers yet to come.

Here’s what you can expect from Leo season, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):

Aries

Get ready to heal your inner child on the deepest level, Aries. The Leo sun showers your fifth house of fun, pleasure, and self-expression with replenishing light, and as it forms a trine with both Chiron in Aries and the North Node in Aries, it's bound to be a season of intense growth and inner reflection. Luckily, this introspection will spawn a creative resurgence like no other. The more you express yourself and experiment artistically, the more alive you will feel. The more like yourself you will feel. However, let's not forget Venus is still retrograding through your romantic fifth house, forcing you to rethink your perspective of romantic connection. Prepare for old flames to reappear without notice, Aries.

Taurus

Leo season is bringing you back to your emotional roots, Taurus. As the sun plants the seed of something new in your fourth house of home and family, you may be tending to your own private world and nurturing your circle of trust. As the Leo sun squares off with both Jupiter in Taurus and Uranus in Taurus, this season has the power to change you and inspire you. Now's the time to forge your own path home, Taurus. Because Venus—your ruling planet—spends the month retrograde, you may find yourself returning to issues that remain unresolved. You may be looking back on your childhood memories and reflecting on the lessons you learned early in life. What skills can you take with you into the future? What beliefs are you ready to leave behind?

Gemini

You're feeling more social and ready to connect with others now that Leo season is underway. As the sun brings power to your third house of close friends and communications, your day-to-day life may begin to pick up a galvanizing speed. However, as Venus retrogrades through Leo, you may find that old friends are cropping up in your life again. You may also find yourself feeling ready to express yourself in away you did not previously feel comfortable. Use this time to reflect on why certain friendships did not work out, paving the way for a social life that is far more suited to the person you're becoming. Leo season is forming a trine with both Chiron and the North Node in your 11th house of networking, media, and social impact, priming you to be a voice for your generation.

Cancer

Your self-esteem is embracing a burst of healing energy during Leo season. As the sun photosynthesizes your second house of money, personal possessions, and self-worth, you're feeling compelled to fill your life with the stability, abundance, and self-sufficiency you've been yearning for. However, as Venus retrogrades through Leo, you're also resuscitating the parts of yourself that have been reduced to something superficial. It's time to reconnect with what feeds your soul and makes you feel grounded at home here on Earth. As the Leo sun forms a trine with Chiron in Aries, as well as the North Node in Aries, you're also gaining traction in your career and making a name for yourself. Get ready to be swarmed by fans and admirers.

Leo

This year, Leo season feels different. After all, Venus is also retrograding through your first house of the self for the duration of your solar return, prompting you to take a good long look at the person you've been. What has hindered your self-expression? What has forced you to become something you're not? Get to the bottom of who you really are, not who you've been told you are; not who you think you have to be in order for people to like you. As the Leo sun squares off with Jupiter & Uranus in Taurus, you're in a period of tumultuous change when it comes to your career and the image you project for the world to see. You are changing—and your professional goals must inevitably change in the process. As the Leo sun forms a trine with both Chiron in Aries and the North Node in Aries, you're embarking on a journey of new experiences that expand your wisdom, open your perspective, and reveal how infinite you truly are.

Virgo

Leo season will be a time of magical contradictions, Virgo. As the Leo sun takes its leave in your 12th house of spirituality and subconscious energies, you may feel less interested in partaking in the outer world and more drawn to your own nook. Now is a beautiful time for therapy and self-reflection, especially as Venus retrogrades through your unseen 12th house at the same time. Unexpected revelations are bound to happen, especially as the Leo sun squares off with Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus. Allow yourself to embark on adventures that shake you out of your comfort zone and show you a new path to self-fulfillment. As the Leo sun forms a trine with both Chiron in Aries and the North Node in Aries, you can rest assured that you are in your cocoon phase. However, you're perfectly fine with the great work you're doing in that shadowy space, knowing your butterfly wings have been promised to you.

Libra

You're thinking long and hard about the mark you're leaving on the world, Libra. Leo season will activate your 11th house of hopes, dreams, and social endeavors, intensifying your connection with the outer world and reminding you of the power you wield to make a positive difference. However, as Venus—your ruling planet—retrogrades through Leo, you may also be reconnecting with communities you've drifted apart from and learning how much of an impact you have already made. As the Leo sun forms a trine with both Chiron in Aries and the North Node in Aries, there's a good chance that a one-on-one relationship in your life will both trigger you and heal you. In fact, this relationship may be what is already implementing changes in your life that show you who you're meant to become.

Scorpio

Leo season is placing so much pressure on your career and your public persona, but that pressure is what will turn a lump of coal into a diamond. Let's not forget Venus is also retrograding through Leo for the duration of the season, forcing you to reclaim the professional pursuits that really matter to you. If your superiors are going against your mission, now's the time to stand your ground and regain your sense of ownership over your career path. As the Leo sun squares off with both Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus, you may find yourself dealing with unexpected changes in the way you deal with a partner, whether in a friendly, romantic, or professional sense. You can't control what others do, but you can control what you do. Allow the people in your life to shake things up and encourage you to try something different.

Sagittarius

Leo season is taking you on a ride to some beautiful and challenging places. As the Leo sun pours fire into your ninth house of education and expansion, you're on the brink of new experiences that crack open your perspective like a geode, revealing the crystals within. However, the cracking may be the most difficult part, as the Leo sun will square off with both Jupiter & Uranus in Taurus, highlighting some of the deepest sensitivities that have hindered your ability to truly go the distance and try something new. Embrace the healing process, as the Leo sun will also form a trine with Chiron in Aries and the North Node in Aries, pointing your compass back to creative expression and artistic development. If you're ever at a loss for what you should do, remember to have fun. It's through making a point to have fun that you will find your purpose once again.

Capricorn

Ouch, did that hurt, Capricorn? You may be picking at old wounds, thanks to the fact that Venus in Leo is retrograding through your eighth house of transformation, death, and rebirth for the duration of the season. You may find yourself preparing to leave situations that no longer align with your purpose, so give yourself time to mourn. Although endings can be hard to stomach, it's the mess that gets left behind that becomes the kindling for the fire you'll start next. As Leo season forms a trine with both Uranus and Jupiter in Taurus, you're finding that your pain and hardship is inspiring you in a way you couldn't have imagined. People can accomplish incredible feats once they've lost something they've always relied on, removing the safety net that has always given them comfort. It's time to see what you're capable of, because Leo season will show you that you're much stronger than you thought.

Aquarius

Your relationships are taking a significant turn during Leo season. As Venus in Leo retrogrades through your seventh house of partnerships, you may find that ex-lovers, old friends, and former business partners are making a reappearance in your life. There may be unresolved conflicts that need your attention, as finding closure will teach you as much about them as it does about yourself. As the Leo sun squares off with Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus, you may find that your family is a source of inspiration as well as friction, reminding you where you come from and how far you still have yet to go. Prepare for unexpected changes to unfold in your personal life, as you may be ready to create space for relationships that force you to take a giant leap out of your comfort zone.

Pisces

You may feel more busy than usual during Leo season, as the sun will charge the batteries of your sixth house of work and health and encourage an increase in productivity. However, as Venus in Leo retrogrades for the duration of the season, you may be tending to health issues and chaos in your daily routine. Now's the time to rethink the habits you've been living by, prioritizing your wellness and self-care. Don't forget that lending a helping hand to others can teach you so much about how to ask for help when you need it. This Leo season will encourage you to prioritize your sense of stability and release what has siphoned your vitality from you, as the sun will trine both Chiron in Aries as well as the North Node in Aries, driving you to create more abundance for yourself.