Have you noticed how everyone is suddenly going through a breakup? Ariana Grande’s divorcing her husband after one year of marriage, Ricky Martin is leaving his beau after six, and even Sophia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have announced their shock separation. These are just some inevitable casualties of the current astrology, as Venus retrograde in Leo will affect every zodiac sign during 2023. Unfortunately for the rest of us, celebrities aren’t the only ones standing in its path.

Venus retrograde can be just as beautiful as it is painful. No retrograde manages to break as many hearts as Venus retrograde, which takes place roughly every two years and lasts for around forty days. This is the planet of money, romance, pleasure, self-esteem, and core values, guiding the way you give and receive love. Although the likelihood of running into conflict and hurt feelings is a lot higher than usual when this heavenly body is retrograde, so are moments of liberating forgiveness and magical reconnection. Don’t be afraid, because this retrograde will be the healing potion your soul has been craving. However, that potion can be bitter and hard to swallow.

Venus stations retrograde on July 22 at exactly 28 degrees Leo, where it will reorient our hearts until it pivots direct on September 3 at 12 degrees Leo. This fixed fire sign gains its strength from creativity and self-expression, as it simply wants to be seen and adored for what it has to offer. And that’s why this particular retrograde could dredge up insecurities that have long held you back from truly opening up to someone. It will also encourage you to ask yourself if you are being loved in the way you need loving, because chances are, many of you have been starved of affection that your heart needs for sustenance. The fact that so many breakups are unfolding is just one sign that Venus retrograde is doing what it came here to do.

Let’s not forget that retrogrades always resurrect what still remains unresolved. And because Venus is the planet of love, you can expect exes and old friends to make a reappearance in your life, which can present you with the opportunity to forgive one another and find closure in your shared past. However, it could also lead to unfinished relationships that pick up right where they left off.

Venus retrograde in Leo begins on July 22 and ends on September 3.

The shock separations are only just beginning, as Venus will square off with independent and unpredictable Uranus on August 9. However, this could also lead to unexpected changes that rock your sense of self and force you to find a deeper source of self-worth. You don’t need anything to complete you, because you’ve barely even scratched the surface of your power. And as Venus forms a trine with Chiron in Aries—the “wounded healer”—on August 14, you have the ability to make bold decisions that reinforce your self-respect. In other words, there’s nothing more healing than being a bad bitch and refusing to apologize for it. By the time Venus squares off with Jupiter in Taurus on August 22, this retrograde could force you to indulge in some of the pleasures that have been withheld from you for too long. Enjoy this new source of abundance, but remember—there’s a big difference between treating yourself and overwhelming yourself.

This retrograde story comes to an end just as another is ready to begin, because Mercury will station retrograde at 21 degrees Virgo on August 23. This will encourage an even deeper form of inner reflection and review, as it will force us to rethink the way we communicate and process information. Don’t be surprised if developments in your love life and financial status continue to ripple until Venus’ post-retrograde shadow comes to an end on October 7.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming Venus retrograde, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):

How Venus Retrograde Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Aries

This Venus retrograde is breaking down the walls surrounding your heart, Aries. You have so much love to give and creativity to share, and as Venus retrogrades through your fifth house of pleasure and romance, you’re healing what has held you back from fully expressing yourself. You’ve may still be clinging onto moments of rejection and dismissal that have struck the chord of fear within you. This retrograde is showing you that your self-expression matters, even if it is not immediately understood or appreciated by all. Deep down, you know the person you’re truly expressing yourself for is yourself. And when those who have been searching high and low for your unique brand of magic finally find you, that’s just the bright red cherry on top. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Taurus

The purest form of love is supposed to be found at home, with those you consider family. But that love can taste just as sweet as it does sour, especially when there are still longstanding resentments that remain unspoken. As Venus—your ruling planet—stations retrograde through your fourth house of home and domestic affairs, you’re healing the wounds that have been rotting at your emotional core. So much of the issues in your personal life can stem from your upbringing and family dynamic, which is why it’s time to go back to the beginning of your life, where you can heal your heart starting at the deepest root. Disagreements with family and dysfunctional elements of your living situation may require your attention. Make your next decision based on the family dynamic and home life you’ve always wanted to have. It all begins with you, Taurus. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Gemini

You may be the zodiac sign of communication, but you still have so much to learn. And that’s OK! With Venus retrograding through your third house of day-to-day chats and connections, you’re doing a deep dive into your close friend group, prompting you to rethink the way you choose to navigate social environments. Are you communicating in a way that feels authentic to you? Are you taking the time to ask questions that strengthen your relationship with others? Now is the time to explore all that there is to learn from others while taking the time to share your insight with others. Spend time reconnecting with local haunts and revisiting old friends, are the intellectual exchange will inspire ideas that develop your voice to new heights. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Cancer

Don’t be nervous, Cancer. This Venus retrograde is here to remind you that you are enough. As the planet of love retrogrades through your second house of money and self-worth, you may be harkening back to situations that did not appreciate you or compensate you the way you deserve. You may feel like all your hard work has been exploited, reduced, or downright stolen from you. However, this Venus retrograde is here to reframe your understanding of what you bring to the table, because no one can do what you do. Not only are you settling financial issues and tapping into more reliable sources of money and self-esteem, but you’re also strengthening your stock in a way that your superiors will notice. Even with a million constraints standing in your way, abundance is beginning to flow to you through the ever-widening cracks. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Leo

Although this retrograde will test your self-confidence and instigate an identity crisis, it could force you to find a form of love you didn’t even know existed. As Venus in Leo tilts herself vision backward, she sees her reflection from a totally different angle. Prepare to unlock parts of yourself that have been lying dormant, waiting for you to tap into its power. There is still so much about yourself you have yet to understand; so much you have yet to fall in love with. And as you make the decision to give yourself exactly what you deserve, you’re lining yourself up for the people and opportunities that exist on the same frequency as your heart. Prepare to embark down a new path, as the transformation that is about to unfold may force you to shift gears when you least expect it. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Virgo

This retrograde is making you feel like going on “Do Not Disturb” mode and shutting the blinds once and for all. As Venus retrogrades through your 12th house of solitude and unseen energies, you’re reconnecting with some of the conversations you’ve been having with yourself and picking up where you left off. Revelations may arrive when you least expect it, especially if you’re willing to go where you’ve never gone before. Have an open mind when it comes to healing yourself and replenishing yourself. Keep an open heart and have the courage to be vulnerable with people who want to understand you. But don’t rush yourself into divulging the gory details before you’re ready. Instead of tearing yourself open, it’s time to carefully unravel the threads that have been protecting your innermost truth from scrutiny. Being honest with yourself and looking inward will set you free. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Libra

If you’re struggling to make an impact on the world, Venus retrograde will usher in a new era of social clout and outreach. Because Venus is your ruling planet, you’re bound to feel its backward tail spin on a profound level. As it resurrects unresolved issues in your 11th house of social networks and your outer communities, you may find that you’ve been taking certain people for granted. You may even find that you’re not aligned with your extended circle, prompting you to reach out to those who may better understand your goals. Beware of jealous onlookers that drive a wedge between you and your dreams. Embrace relationships that leave you feeling understood, as though you’re on the same page. You’re bound to receive an invitation that puts you right back on the map, so make your hopes and wishes a priority. You’re developing a deeper means of leaving your mark on the world. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Scorpio

If it feels as though your career has been slowing down—maybe even taking a hit—you’re not alone. Venus is retrograding through your 10th house of social standing and public image, which may be depleting your confidence in the way other people are judging you. You may even be struggling to love your line of work or feel connected to your career goals, prompting a reconnaissance of your professional pursuits. One step at a time, Scorpio. Hard work is paving the way for a massive breakthrough, especially if you’re willing to go with the flow and release what is no longer in your control. You may find that unexpected allies are reappearing, but you may also come to find that certain associates have overpromised and underdelivered. No matter what it is, you’re getting to the bottom of it and finding a solution, paving the way for a new level of efficiency that has yet to be seen. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Sagittarius

If travel plans are being thwarted and experiences are being diverted, it’s no wonder. Venus is stationing retrograde in your ninth house of wisdom and expansion, prompting you to revisit philosophies that have once struck a chord with you and return to places that stirred your imagination. Even if it feels like you’re moving backwards, you’re actually taking one step backward and three steps forward. Prepare for your routine to be disturbed, as spontaneous interventions will bring you the insight you’ve been searching for. Get ready for your creativity and self-expression to begin taking the center-stage, as your newfound awareness will be breathtaking to all who encounter it. You may even find yourself teaching old students or imparting your wisdom to those who need it. By sharing your point-of-view and remaining open to other perspectives, you’re tapping into a source of joy that fills the hollow space you never thought could be filled. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Capricorn

You’re digging deep during this retrograde, Capricorn. In fact, you may be going deeper than what may even feel safe. As Venus retrogrades through your eighth house of intimacy, secrets, and shared resources, you may find that debts need to be settled and contracts need to be renegotiated. These contracts may be of an emotional or financial nature, possibly even both. As you return to commitments that are still hanging over your head, you’re gaining closure in the deepest possible sense. And as you clear away what has long since expired, you’re creating space for you to merge with something—or someone—new. You’re ready to move on from attachments that have held you back, because the secrets you’re about to share with someone will forge an even more unbreakable trust. Remember—it’s better to have loved once than never to have loved once. It’s better to have risked it all than to live your life having never played your hand. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Aquarius

You’re processing some major relationship overhauls during this retrograde cycle. As Venus spins backward through your seventh house of allies, enemies, and significant others, pent-up frustrations may resurface, especially if there are lingering misunderstandings or unresolved conflicts. Exes and former partners may resurface, giving you the opportunity to embrace compromise and gain closure. Chances are, you have something in common that will lead you back to each other. Pay attention to the way you affect others and the way others affect you, as your relationships are always a mirror for yourself. What happens between you and someone else during this retrograde could be scrutinized by the public. However, it could also lead to opportunities for social elevation and career growth. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

Pisces

If you’re procrastinating until the last moment and going rogue on your daily routine, you can blame Venus retrograde. Taking place in your sixth house of service and wellness, you may be struggling to find the spark of joy that helps you get through your day. You may be ready to spice up your everyday patterns and cultivate new habits in place of old ones. You’re a human being, not a robot, so don’t expect yourself to run exactly as you’ve been programmed. You can plan every last detail to perfection and things can still go wrong. You can do your best to lend a helping hand and it still isn’t enough. Give yourself permission to be just as imperfect as those you’re striving to help. The joy of working hard lies in knowing that you’re better than you were yesterday. Let even the little improvements be enough. It’s often the smallest gestures that have the biggest impact anyway. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.