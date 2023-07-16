Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here & the North Node of Destiny Is Entering Aries

A major shift in the cosmos is underway and your horoscope for the week of July 17 to 23 has all the details. The collective is getting ready to begin moving in a totally new direction, encouraging us to boldly go where we’ve never gone before.

This week ushers in a new moon in Cancer on July 17, taking place at exactly 2:32 p.m. ET. New moons reset our energies, allowing us to set an intention that will guide us forward. Now is the perfect time to plant seeds that will grow over and expand over the next six months. Cancer, as a zodiac sign, holds ties to emotions, home, family, and domestic life. The moon will receive assistance from innovative Uranus, encouraging us to take chances and be spontaneous, as well as with Neptune, bringing a spiritual and sensitive vibe into our awareness. However, the moon also clashes with Pluto in Capricorn, forcing us to face opposition, enemies, or overwhelming emotions. Do your best to focus more on being present and open-minded but not succumbing to the more troublesome vibrations.

July 17 is also the day that the North Node of Destiny enters Aries, where it will encourage you to embrace your authenticity and reignite your sense of identity until 2025. When the North Node enters a new zodiac sign, it signals a shift in the direction we, as a collective, are moving toward. Aries is a highly courageous, independent, goal-oriented, and individualistic zodiac sign, allowing us to tap into what sets us apart from others. With the South Node of Karma entering Libra, the next two years will also encourage us to overcoming people pleasing tendencies, giving us the courage to speak our minds, even when it’s hard to hear. Get ready for the hunger in your heart to intensify, because the North Node in wants you to fight for whatever it is that satiates it.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming week, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):

Aries

This week is packed with exciting possibilities.

The week begins on Sunday, July 16, with a balsamic moon in Cancer. It’s the calm before the storm, Aries, so this is a good time to get some extra rest for the week ahead. Take some time to meditate on what you want to accomplish over the next few days, especially related to home and family.

On Monday, July 17, there’s a new moon in Cancer. Also, the Nodes of Fate change signs to Aries and Libra, hitting the eclipse degree from last April. Think back to the changes that happened a few months ago. Now you’re ready to leap forward. Aries, your inclination is to plow ahead whether you have a plan or not, but before you hit the gas, let the Universe know what you want to achieve. This will help pave the way. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Taurus

This week, you have huge opportunities ahead.

The week begins on Sunday, July 16, with the balsamic moon in Cancer. This is probably your one quiet day this week, so get some rest. Take the time to think about what you want to accomplish over the next week, Taurus. Maybe make some meals ahead of time so you’re prepared. Soon you’ll hear the starting bell.

On Monday, July 17, there’s a new moon in Cancer. Also, the Nodes of Fate change signs to Aries and Libra, hitting the eclipse degree from last April. What was started a few months ago is now in full force. Taurus, you might feel an enormous desire to push your agenda through, and no one can push harder than you. At the same time, you’re very aware of the feelings of others, but you don’t want to pause to listen to other people’s concerns right now. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Gemini

This week is going to be busy but worth it.

The week begins on Sunday, July 16, with the balsamic moon in Cancer. You might find it fun to be frugal today. Gemini, you could find a fantastic treasure at a garage sale or rummage through a thrift store for vintage designer clothes. You could uncover a bounty of useful stuff.

On Monday, July 17, there’s a new moon in Cancer. Also, the Nodes of Fate change signs to Aries and Libra, hitting the eclipse degree from last April. The decisions you made a few months ago now come into focus. And you could feel torn between rushing ahead with your ideas or waiting to find a partner who will share this journey with you. Only you could do both of these things at once, Gemini. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Cancer

This could be one of your best weeks yet.

The week begins on Sunday, July 16, with the balsamic moon in Cancer. This is a time for reflection and meditation before the exciting week ahead. Take some time for self-care. Cancer, this is an ideal day to have a massage or a long soak in a hot tub or to sit by the pool with your journal.

On Monday, July 17, there’s a new moon in Cancer. This begins your new lunar year. Also, the Nodes of Fate change signs to Aries and Libra, hitting the eclipse degree from last April. You might have made a big decision a few months ago and started in a new direction. Now there is rocket fuel under you, and you’re ready to move forward at all costs—if that’s okay with everyone else. The challenge right now is that you’re always considering other people’s feelings, but today is the time to consider what you want to do. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Leo

This week, there are big things coming your way.

The week begins on Sunday, July 16, with the balsamic moon in Cancer. You might have interesting dreams that are worth writing down when you wake up. Leo, you could have psychic impressions of events that are going to happen. It’s like you have a window into the future now.

On Monday, July 17, there’s a new moon in Cancer. Also, the Nodes of Fate change signs to Aries and Libra, hitting the eclipse degree from last April. Leo, a few months ago you might have set a few things in motion to make some changes in your life. Now those changes are fully underway. The horse is at a full gallop, and you are hanging on to the reins. But you’re so focused on moving forward that you’re passing by people who could help you. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Virgo

This week is full of growth and progress, Virgo.

The week begins on Sunday, July 16, with the balsamic moon in Cancer. Friends could be reaching out to you and inviting you to social events. You could attend a wedding or birthday party and be surrounded by people you haven’t seen in a while. It could be quite a bash.

On Monday, July 17, there’s a new moon in Cancer. Also, the Nodes of Fate change signs to Aries and Libra, hitting the eclipse degree from last April. A few months ago, you might have made some important decisions regarding your finances or how you make money. Now you see the flag going up while you’re still putting tires on your race car. You might not feel ready to move forward, but the race is on. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Libra

This week, you have the power to be unstoppable.

The week begins on Sunday, July 16, with the balsamic moon in Cancer. You might be meditating over what’s happening in the world. Libra, it’s possible you don’t often follow the news, but now it has drawn you in and you’re seeing the bigger implications of people’s choices in counties and countries.

On Monday, July 17, there’s a new moon in Cancer. Also, the Nodes of Fate change signs to Aries and Libra, hitting the eclipse degree from last April. Your life might have changed a great deal over the last few months, and now it seems like the dust has settled and your direction is quite clear. On the other hand, friends and family might want you to go back to the way things were before. You could feel torn right now between what you want to do and what would make others happy. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio

This week could be a game changer for you.

The week begins on Sunday, July 16, with the balsamic moon in Cancer. You might be waxing philosophical and diving deep into hard-hitting topics. You could have an intense discussion about Plato, Schopenhauer, or the deeper meaning of superhero culture, but what you’re really doing is finding what your beliefs are now and how you see the world.

On Monday, July 17, there’s a new moon in Cancer. Also, the Nodes of Fate change signs to Aries and Libra, hitting the eclipse degree from last April. A few months ago, you might have decided to change a few things in your life. Now doors are opening in front of you, beckoning you forward. Scorpio, this is going to pull you out of your comfort zone, but it could be magnificent for you in the long run. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius

A week of abundance awaits you.

The week begins on Sunday, July 16, with the balsamic moon in Cancer. Sagittarius, your thoughts could be on a relationship from long ago. This might come as a dream, or the person’s name just pops into your head. It’s possible that this person is thinking about you too. The silver cord of energy connecting you is vibrating across time and space.

On Monday, July 17, there’s a new moon in Cancer. Also, the Nodes of Fate change signs to Aries and Libra, hitting the eclipse degree from last April. A few months ago, you might have surprised friends and family with a major announcement. Back then, it was just a concept. Now the details are becoming clear and practical steps can occur, such as buying plane tickets or securing resources. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn

This week, you can take a giant leap forward.

The week begins on Sunday, July 16, with the balsamic moon in Cancer. A name from your past could show up in your inbox. You might receive an invitation to a school reunion, or a former colleague might reach out to you to reconnect. Today, you could catch up with someone from your past and they may have an opportunity you won’t want to pass on.

On Monday, July 17, there’s a new moon in Cancer. Also, the Nodes of Fate change signs to Aries and Libra, hitting the eclipse degree from last April. Capricorn, there might have been some upheaval in your life a few months ago. And now, with that in your rearview mirror, it’s likely you can see that things were meant to be. Now is the time to focus on the road ahead. A new opportunity is coming soon. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius

This week, you will be a force to be reckoned with.

The week begins on Sunday, July 16, with the balsamic moon in Cancer. Aquarius, you might reestablish an old routine. You could return to the practice of daily meditation, start up yoga again, or walk in the early morning just as the sun is rising. You might pull out your journal and commit to writing an entry every day.

On Monday, July 17, there’s a new moon in Cancer. Also, the Nodes of Fate change signs to Aries and Libra, hitting the eclipse degree from last April. Perhaps you made a big announcement a few months ago and told friends and family of a new direction you want to take your career. Now this plan has had some time to percolate, and you can see different opportunities opening up for you. You might meet someone to guide you on this path. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Pisces

This week, you’re crossing a major stepping-stone.

The week begins on Sunday, July 16, with the balsamic moon in Cancer. You might be feeling quite nostalgic today. It’s possible you’re reviewing photographs, or your siblings remind you of things you did when you were young. You could play a game with your kids that you haven’t played since you were a kid. You’re entertaining happy memories of the past.

On Monday, July 17, there’s a new moon in Cancer. Also, the Nodes of Fate change signs to Aries and Libra, hitting the eclipse degree from last April. Pisces, you might have experienced a big change in your life a couple of months ago. And now as you look back, you can see that much of it was meant to be. It’s difficult (if not impossible) to go back, but new doors are opening as you move forward. Read your full monthly horoscope here.