When it comes to planets in astrology, Venus has got it all. This is the most romantic and pleasure-oriented celestial body in your birth chart, but its impact on your life is so much deeper than that. After all, Venus is also the planet that rules over your values and what you deem important in life. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will feel Venus retrograde in Leo 2023 the most, then strap yourself in for a bumpy ride that lasts for the remainder of summer.

Venus stations retrograde on July 22 at exactly 28 degrees Leo, where it will spend the next 40 days and 40 nights healing your love life, your self-confidence, as well as your attitude toward your finances. Although “healing” is a word with many positive connotations, let’s not forget that healing often takes a lot of pain, reflection, and hard work. If there are rifts in your relationships that require mending or social conflicts that need to be addressed, Venus retrograde will encourage you to face the issue with compassion and care. However, let’s keep in mind that “compassion and care” can come across as pretty abrasive at first!

Because this retrograde takes place in prideful, glamorous, theatrical, and expressive Leo, it has way more to do with your relationship with yourself than with anyone else. Chances are, this retrograde will shine a light on some of the scars on your self-esteem, driving you to forgive yourself, let go of shame, and find the courage to love yourself in all your flaws and imperfections. This retrograde will address the trauma that has held you back from truly expressing yourself. And by learning how to love yourself more deeply, you’re also teaching yourself how to love others more deeply.

By the time this retrograde ends on September 3 at exactly 12 degrees Leo, so much of the drama you’ve been experiencing will begin to make so much more sense. In fact, the drama may even be fully resolved. And if you find that your values no longer align with your situation, this retrograde will show you how to find the strength to set yourself free and move on.

If your sun and/or rising sign falls under any of the following, here’s why Venus retrograde may break your heart just as much as it puts it back together:

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Feel Venus Retrograde the Most

Taurus

If you’re a Taurus—especially a Taurus rising—this upcoming retrograde is hitting extremely close to home. Venus your ruling planet, and whenever something happens to the planet of love, it inevitably happens to you. If you feel like your entire life is retrograding during this time, it’s no wonder. With that being said, this retrograde is shining a light on the unresolved conflicts that linger in your fourth house of home and family, driving you to strengthen your sense of belonging through love, honesty, and engaging with your personal life in a way that demands improvement. You may not be getting along with everyone at home and that’s OK, because this retrograde is actively encouraging you to find a solution to what’s been bothering you. If you can dig through the drama and find the love, this retrograde will help you find your way back home. Read your full yearly horoscope here.

Leo

If this summer already feels exhausting for you, it’s no wonder. This retrograde has your name written all over it, and if you’re a Leo or Leo rising, it’s bound to bring up confusions surrounding your identity and self-confidence. Despite the glamour and bravado that’s associated with your zodiac sign, you have a tendency to let rejection negatively impact your sense of self and to overthink what everyone is thinking about you. This retrograde will encourage you to work through some self-esteem issues that have been clouding your judgment and hindering your ability to connect with others in a healthy and meaningful way. Chances are, these self-esteem issues are at the core of so many issues you’ve been experiencing in every other aspect of your life. Double up on the self-love while Venus is retrograde and you won’t be sorry. Venus just wants you to know you deserve better, Leo—both from yourself and from others. Read your full yearly horoscope here.

Scorpio

Have you been feeling less-than-stellar about your career lately? Chances are, you’ve been questioning whether you’re on the right professional path and overthinking the level of publicity your work has been receiving. If you’re a Scorpio or Scorpio rising, the upcoming Venus retrograde will reorient your values when it comes to your career goals, your professional standing, and the image you project for the world to see. If you’ve been dealing with setbacks at work, this retrograde will be the reversal you’ve been waiting for. However, if you’ve been operating in a way you don’t feel proud of, this retrograde will call attention to what you should do differently. Either way, this retrograde will provide you so many of the answers you’ve been seeking, especially if your professional projects feel like they’re moving in a direction you’re not comfortable with. Read your full yearly horoscope here.

Aquarius

If anyone is about to have the classic Venus retrograde experience, it’s you—especially if you’re an Aquarius rising. This retrograde is famous for shining a light on relationship issues and resurrecting conflicts that you may have thought were already forgiven. While Venus retrogrades through your seventh house of partners, allies, enemies, and spouses, people in your life are just as bound to pick fights with you as you are with them. Although your instinct is often to avoid a situation that feels messy or dramatic, Venus retrograde will force you to find common ground and compromise. Prepare for old lovers and old friends to pop up out of the woodwork, because people are thinking about what kind of person you’ve been to them. You may receive a flurry of apologies and thank-yous. However, you could also find out that someone has been harboring resentment toward you. Either way, let’s get it all out in the open where you can find a solution to the problem, set necessary boundaries, and gain the closure you’ve been waiting for. Read your full yearly horoscope here.